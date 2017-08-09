PayTM Mall Independence Day offers: Google Pixel, iPhone 7, Mi Max 2, Xperia XZ and more

Independence Day is just a few more days ahead and it is already raining offers online. We recently saw the smartphone offers provided by ecommerce portals Flipkart and Amazon for the next few days.
Now it is time to check out the enticing deals that PayTM is offering right now. Like the other portals, this one also provides offers across different product categories but we have listed smartphone offers over here.
SEE ALSO: Flipkart and Amazon Freedom Sale: Upto 40% off on smartphones
If you are planning to upgrade your smartphone and looking out for the best deal on the next purchase, then you might be interested in the PayTM Mall Independence Day offers. There are interesting offers on high end smartphones such as Google Pixel, Pixel XL, iPhone 7 and a lot more. Do go through the list below to know more.
26% off on Google Pixel
Click Here To Buy This Offer
Key Features
- a 5.0 inches AMOLED 1080 x 1920 pixels display
- Android,7.1 Nougat
- Quad-core (2x2.15 GHz Kryo & 2x1.6 GHz Kryo)
- 4GB RAM
- Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 821 processor
- 32 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity
- 12MP main snapper at its rear
- 8MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2770 mAh battery
19% off on Apple iPhone 7
Click Here To Buy This Offer
Key Features
- a 4.7 inches IPS LCD 750 x 1334 pixels display
- runs iOS,10
- Quad Core
- 2GB RAM
- Apple A10 Fusion processor
- 32 GB / 128 GB / 256 GB native storage capacity
- a 12MP main snapper at its rear
- 7MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Ion battery powering
26% off on Google Pixel XL
Click Here To Buy This Offer
Key Features
- a 5.5 inches AMOLED 1440 x 2560 pixels display
- runs Android,7.1 Nougat
- Quad-core (2x2.15 GHz Kryo & 2x1.6 GHz Kryo)
- 4GB RAM
- Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 821 processor
- 32 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity.
- 12.3MP main snapper at its rear
- 8MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3450 mAh battery powering
32% off on HTC U11
Click Here To Buy This Offer
Key Features
- a 5.5 inches Super LCD5, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 1440 x 2560 pixels display
- runs Android,7.1 Nougat
- Octa-core (4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo)
- 6GB RAM
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 processor
- 128GB native storage capacity
- 12MP main snapper at its rear
- 16MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery
34% off on Sony Xperia Z5
Click Here To Buy This Offer
Key Features
- a 5.2 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display
- runs Android,5.1.1 Lollipop
- Quad-core 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53 & Quad-core 2 GHz Cortex-A57
- 3GB RAM Qualcomm MSM8994 Snapdragon 810 processor paired with and 32GB native storage capacity.
- 23MP main snapper at its rear
- 5.1MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2900 mAh battery powering
28% off on Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
Click Here To Buy This Offer
Key Features
- runs Android,6.0 Marshmallow
- a 5.5 inches Super AMOLED 1440 x 2560 pixels display
- Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, M1 Mongoose + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
- 4GB RAM
- Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 820 Exynos 8890 Octa processor
- 32 GB / 64 GB native storage capacity
- a 12MP main snapper at its rear
- 5MP front-facing selfie shoote
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3600 mAh battery powering
36% off on Apple iPhone 6S 16 GB (Space Grey)
Click Here To Buy This Offer
Key Features
- a 4.7 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD 750 x 1334 pixels display
- runs iOS,9
- a 64-bit architecture Embedded M9 motion coprocessor
- 2GB RAM
- Apple A9 processor paired
- 16 GB / 32 GB / 64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity
- 12MP main snapper at its rear
- 5MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Po 1810 mAh battery
5% off on Sony Xperia XZ Premium Dual G-8142 64 GB (Deep Sea Black)
Click Here To Buy This Offer
Key Features
- a 5.5 inches IPS LCD 2160 x 3840 pixels display
- runs Android,7.1 Nougat
- Octa-core (4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo)
- 4GB RAM
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 processor paired
- 64GB native storage capacity
- a 19MP main snapper at its rear
- 13MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3230 mAh battery powering
16% off on Apple iPhone 7 Plus 32 GB
Click Here To Buy This Offer
Key Features
- 5.5 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display
- runs iOS,10
- Quad-core 2.34 GHz
- 3GB RAM
- Apple A10 Fusion processor paired
- 32 GB / 128 GB / 256 GB native storage capacity
- a 12MP main snapper at its rear
- 7MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2900mAh battery powering
6% off Mi Max 2 64 GB (Black)
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features
- Get upto 100GB additional Jio 4G Data
- Screen Size: 16.25 cm (6.4)
- Operating System: Android
- Internal Memory: 64 GB
- RAM: 4 GB
- Camera: 12 MP Rear/ 5MP Front
- 5300 mAh Li Polymer Battery
15% off on Apple iPhone SE 32 GB (Space Gray)
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features
- 4-inch (diagonal) Retina display with 1136x640 Resolution
- 12MP Camera with Focus Pixels and True Tone Flash
- A9 Chip with Integrated M9 Motion Coprocessor
- 4K Video Recording at 30 fps and Slow-Motion Video Recording at 240 fps
- Face Time HD camera with Retina Flash
- Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G LTE1 up to 150 Mbps and 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi
- iOS 10 and iCloud
20% off on Samsung A5 2016 Edition (Gold)
Click Here to Buy This Offer
Key Features
- 5.2 inch sAMOLED display
- 13 MP rear & 5 MP front camera
- 2 GB RAM/16 GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- Android, v5.1.1 (Lollipop)
- 1.6 GHz octa core
- 2900 mAh/Li-ion