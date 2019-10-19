Paytm mall Diwali Offers On Smartphones

On buying these smartphones, you can have some movie vouchers, mobile recharge vouchers, electricity bill payment options, extra cashback offers, and benefits worth a much better amount.

These offers can be availed on using given promo codes. And, out of these offers, you have to select only one at a time, while buying a device.

Oppo A5

The smartphone is available at a discounted price value of Rs. 7,490 for its 4GB RAM and 32GB ROM variant. It comes with a notched display.

Samsung Galaxy A30s

Get the device now at Rs. 16,999 for its base variant of 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. Besides, you will get a cashback of Rs. 850 on the phone.

Redmi Y2

It is available from Rs. 7,137 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM option. The handset sports a 16MP AI selfie camera.

Galaxy A50s

The handset is priced at Rs. 19,550 for 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM option. And on buying the phone you will get extra offers worth Rs. 3,478.

Oppo A9 2020

The smartphone price comes at Rs. 19,990 for its 8GB RAM and 128GB in-built storage. You will also get extra offers worth Rs. 6,698.