    Paytm Mall Flagship Fest Sale 2021: Discount Offer On Premium Smartphones

    Getting a premium smartphone always involves spending a lot of money. Paytm Mall is now offering deals and discounts on some of the premium smartphones, hence, you can now get a premium smartphone at a lot lower price tag. Phones like the LG Wing with 8GB RAM is now available with up to 33 percent discount, while the Apple iPhone XR is also available at a much lower price tag.

     

    Samsung Galaxy A52 8 GB 128 GB Black

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999 -13%

    Samsung Galaxy A52 is available at 21% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

    Mi 10T Pro 8GB 128GB Cosmic Black

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 32,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,999 -31%

    Mi 10T Pro is available at 31% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 32,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy A72 8 GB 128 GB Blue
     

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 ; MRP: Rs. 41,999 -17%

    Samsung Galaxy A72 is available at 17% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.

    Motorola Edge+ 12 GB 256 GB Thunder Grey

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 62,999 ; MRP: Rs. 89,999 (30% Off)

    Motorola Edge+ is available at 30% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 62,999 onwards during the sale.

    LG Wing 8 GB 128 GB Aurora Grey

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 39,999 ; MRP: Rs. 60,000 (33% Off)

    LG Wing is available at 33% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,999 onwards during the sale.

    Vivo X60 12 GB 256 GB Midnight Black

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 41,990 ; MRP: Rs. 46,990 -11%

    Vivo X60 is available at 11% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 41,990 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 8 GB 128 GB Cloud Lavender

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 37,990 ; MRP: Rs. 65,999 (42% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available at 42% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 37,990 onwards during the sale.

    Vivo X60 Pro+ 12 GB 256 GB Emperor Blue

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 69,990 ; MRP: Rs. 74,990 (7% Off)

    Vivo X60 Pro+ is available at 7% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 69,990 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 8 GB 128 GB Cloud Navy

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 44,999 ; MRP: Rs. 65,999 -(32% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available at 32% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 44,999 onwards during the sale.

    Mi 10T 8GB 128GB Cosmic Black

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 42,999 -30%

    Mi 10T is available at 30% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 8 GB 128 GB Phantom Violet

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 67,999 ; MRP: Rs. 83,999 -(19% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy S21 is available at 19% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 67,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 20 8 GB 256 GB Mystic Green

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 75,799 ; MRP: Rs. 86,000 -12%

    Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is available at 12% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 75,799 onwards during the sale.

    Vivo X60 Pro 12 GB 256 GB Shimmer Blue

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 49,990 ; MRP: Rs. 54,990 -9%

    Vivo X60 Pro is available at 9% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,990 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 12 GB 256 GB Mystic Black

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,04,999 ; MRP: Rs. 116,000 -9%

    Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is available at 9% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,04,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 12 GB 256 GB Phantom Silver

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,05,999 ; MRP: Rs. 128,999 -18%

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is available at 18% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,05,999 onwards during the sale.

