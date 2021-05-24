Just In
- 1 hr ago Elon Musk And Cryptocurrency: Tesla CEO Would Support Crypto In A Battle With Fiat Money
- 1 hr ago Spotify Rolls Out Offline Music Listening On Apple Watch
- 1 hr ago iQOO Neo 5 Vitality Edition With 144Hz Display, Snapdragon 870 SoC Announced: Best Mid-Range Phone?
- 1 hr ago Realme X7 Max 5G 4K Smart TVs Slated For May 31 India Launch; Everything We Know So Far
Don't Miss
- News WHA treaty likely to make it legally binding on nations to prevent future pandemic outbreak
- Finance 6 Best UPI Apps in India for Banking Transactions
- Movies Anupamaa: Vanraj Gets Jealous Seeing Anupamaa Closer To Advait; Questions Her
- Automobiles Komaki Developing New Battery Technology That Will Provide 220+ Km Range On Its Electric Scooter
- Lifestyle Billboard Music Awards: Priyanka Chopra Sizzles In A Nude Plunge Dress And Set Couple Goals With Nick Jonas
- Education HP TET 2021 Registration Begins, Check Exam Dates And Other Details
- Sports Rumour Has It: Laporta set for Barcelona showdown talks on Koeman future
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Uttarakhand In June
Paytm Mall Flagship Fest Sale 2021: Discount Offer On Premium Smartphones
Getting a premium smartphone always involves spending a lot of money. Paytm Mall is now offering deals and discounts on some of the premium smartphones, hence, you can now get a premium smartphone at a lot lower price tag. Phones like the LG Wing with 8GB RAM is now available with up to 33 percent discount, while the Apple iPhone XR is also available at a much lower price tag.
Samsung Galaxy A52 8 GB 128 GB Black
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999 -13%
Samsung Galaxy A52 is available at 21% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi 10T Pro 8GB 128GB Cosmic Black
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 32,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,999 -31%
Mi 10T Pro is available at 31% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 32,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy A72 8 GB 128 GB Blue
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 ; MRP: Rs. 41,999 -17%
Samsung Galaxy A72 is available at 17% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.
Motorola Edge+ 12 GB 256 GB Thunder Grey
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 62,999 ; MRP: Rs. 89,999 (30% Off)
Motorola Edge+ is available at 30% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 62,999 onwards during the sale.
LG Wing 8 GB 128 GB Aurora Grey
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 39,999 ; MRP: Rs. 60,000 (33% Off)
LG Wing is available at 33% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,999 onwards during the sale.
Vivo X60 12 GB 256 GB Midnight Black
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 41,990 ; MRP: Rs. 46,990 -11%
Vivo X60 is available at 11% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 41,990 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 8 GB 128 GB Cloud Lavender
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 37,990 ; MRP: Rs. 65,999 (42% Off)
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available at 42% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 37,990 onwards during the sale.
Vivo X60 Pro+ 12 GB 256 GB Emperor Blue
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 69,990 ; MRP: Rs. 74,990 (7% Off)
Vivo X60 Pro+ is available at 7% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 69,990 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 8 GB 128 GB Cloud Navy
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 44,999 ; MRP: Rs. 65,999 -(32% Off)
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available at 32% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 44,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi 10T 8GB 128GB Cosmic Black
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 42,999 -30%
Mi 10T is available at 30% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S21 8 GB 128 GB Phantom Violet
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 67,999 ; MRP: Rs. 83,999 -(19% Off)
Samsung Galaxy S21 is available at 19% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 67,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 8 GB 256 GB Mystic Green
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 75,799 ; MRP: Rs. 86,000 -12%
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is available at 12% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 75,799 onwards during the sale.
Vivo X60 Pro 12 GB 256 GB Shimmer Blue
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 49,990 ; MRP: Rs. 54,990 -9%
Vivo X60 Pro is available at 9% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,990 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 12 GB 256 GB Mystic Black
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,04,999 ; MRP: Rs. 116,000 -9%
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is available at 9% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,04,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 12 GB 256 GB Phantom Silver
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,05,999 ; MRP: Rs. 128,999 -18%
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is available at 18% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,05,999 onwards during the sale.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
0
-
26,035
-
56,770
-
24,119
-
19,999
-
5,875
-
15,995
-
14,635
-
18,750
-
24,962