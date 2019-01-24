Paytm Republic Day Sale: Get cashback on Apple iPhone XS, Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X and more

With Paytm Republic Day sale idea, users are going to get better cashback and other valuable offers on some iPhones. This shopping platform looks excellent for other devices and other electronic products which also can be obtained at much amazing price deals. We have given a list of some iPhones as of a guide that you can check below.

The portal comes with plenty of amazing deals. These are no cost EMI option, great exchange and cashback offers, 1-year manufacturer warranty for phone and 6 months warranty for in the box accessories, additional 10% Cashback on purchase using American Express card, and more.

The shopping platform offers mobile protection plan which protects your mobile against screen damage and liquid damage at an ideal price point. Also, there has been an inclusion of some promo codes to each device which can make your sale even more remarkable. These codes give you the extra saving amount and while using you also get 5% cashback.

Apple iPhone Xs (After Discount Rs 99,632 MRP: Rs 99,900) Buy This offer on PaytmMall

Key Specs

12MP primary camera and 7MP front facing camera

14.73 centimeters (5.8-inch) capacitive touchscreen with 2436 x 1125 pixels resolution

iOs v12 operating system with 2.39GHz Apple A12 Bionic hexa core processor, 4GB RAM

64GB internal memory expandable and and dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)

2658mAH lithium-ion battery Apple iPhone Xs Max (After Discount: Rs 1,09,789, MRP Rs 1,09,900) Buy This offer on Paytmmall

Key Specs

6.5 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch

Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic

4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji Apple iPhone XR (After Discounts: Rs 76,299, MRP: Rs 76,900) Buy This offer on PaytmMall

Key Specs

(6.1-inch) display with 2436 x 1125 pixels resolution

12MP rear camera | 7MP front facing camera

Memory, Storage & SIM: 3GB RAM

64GB storage | Dual SIM with dual standby (4G+4G)

iOs v12 operating system with 2.39GHz Apple A12 Bionic quad core processor

2716mAH lithium-ion battery Apple iPhone X (After Discounts: Rs 83,297, MRP: Rs 91,900) Buy This offer on PaytmMall

Key Specs

Camera: 12+12 MP Dual rear camera | 7 MP front TrueDepth camera with Retina Flash and Animoji feature

Display: 5.8-inch Full HD+ capacitive touchscreen display with 2436x1125 pixels

Memory, Storage & SIM: 3GB RAM | 64GB storage | Single nano SIM

Operating System and Processor: iOS v11.1.1 operating system with 1.3GHz Apple A11 Bionic hexa core processor

Battery: 2716 mAH lithium ion battery providing talk-time of 21 hours Apple iPhone 8 Plus (After Discounts Rs 69,899 MRP: Rs 77,560) Buy This offer on PaytmMall

Key Specs 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance

2691mAh Battery Apple iPhone 8 (After Discount: Rs 59,990 MRP: Rs 64,000) Buy This offer on PaytmMall

Key Specs

Display: 11.93 centimeters (4.7-inch) HD capacitive touchscreen display with 1334x750 pixels

Camera: 12 MP Rear camera | 7 MP front Face time HD camera

Memory, Storage & SIM: 2GB RAM | 64GB storage | Single nano SIM

Operating System and Processor: iOS v11 operating system with 1.2GHz Apple A11 Bionic hexa core processor

Battery: 1821 mAH lithium ion battery providing talk-time Apple iPhone 7 Plus (After Discount: Rs 51,990 MRP Rs 62,840) Buy This offer on PaytmMall

Key Specs

5.5-inch Retina HD 3D-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

12MP primary camera with optical zoom at 2x, digital zoom up to 10x, optical image stabilisation, quad-LED true tone flash and live photos, 4K video recording at 30 fps and slow-motion video recording in 1080p at 120 fps and 7MP front facing camera

iOS v10.0.1 operating system with 1.3GHz A10 Fusion chip with integrated M10 motion quad core processor

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory and single SIM

2900mAH lithium-ion battery 22% off on Apple iPhone 7 Buy This offer on PaytmMall

Key Specs

Display: 4.7-inchHD 3D-touch touch capacitive touchscreen display and home button with 1334x750 pixels and wide color, splash, water and dust resistant

Camera: 12 MP Rear camera | 7 MP front camera with HD Face time

Memory, Storage & SIM: 2GB RAM | 32GB storage | Single nano SIM

Operating System and Processor: iOS 10 and iCloud operating system with A10 Fusion chip with integrated M10 motion coprocessor

Battery: 1960 mAH non-removable lithium ion battery Apple iPhone 6s Plus (After Discount: Rs 38,900, MRP: Rs 49,000) Buy This offer on PaytmMall

Key Specs

5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor

12MP ISight Camera

5MP Front Facing Camera

Bluetooth 4.2

Touch ID

LTE Support

Non-removable Li-Ion 2750 mAh battery