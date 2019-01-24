ENGLISH

Paytm Republic Day Sale: Get cashback on Apple iPhone XS, Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X and more

    With Paytm Republic Day sale idea, users are going to get better cashback and other valuable offers on some iPhones. This shopping platform looks excellent for other devices and other electronic products which also can be obtained at much amazing price deals. We have given a list of some iPhones as of a guide that you can check below.

    Paytm Republic Day Sale: Get cashback on Apple iPhones

     

    The portal comes with plenty of amazing deals. These are no cost EMI option, great exchange and cashback offers, 1-year manufacturer warranty for phone and 6 months warranty for in the box accessories, additional 10% Cashback on purchase using American Express card, and more.

    The shopping platform offers mobile protection plan which protects your mobile against screen damage and liquid damage at an ideal price point. Also, there has been an inclusion of some promo codes to each device which can make your sale even more remarkable. These codes give you the extra saving amount and while using you also get 5% cashback.

    Apple iPhone Xs (After Discount Rs 99,632 MRP: Rs 99,900)

    Buy This offer on PaytmMall
    Key Specs

    • 12MP primary camera and 7MP front facing camera
    • 14.73 centimeters (5.8-inch) capacitive touchscreen with 2436 x 1125 pixels resolution
    • iOs v12 operating system with 2.39GHz Apple A12 Bionic hexa core processor, 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal memory expandable and and dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)
    • 2658mAH lithium-ion battery

    Apple iPhone Xs Max (After Discount: Rs 1,09,789, MRP Rs 1,09,900)

    Buy This offer on Paytmmall
    Key Specs

    • 6.5 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
    • Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic
    • 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
    • Force Touch Technology
    • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji

    Apple iPhone XR (After Discounts: Rs 76,299, MRP: Rs 76,900)

    Buy This offer on PaytmMall
    Key Specs

    • (6.1-inch) display with 2436 x 1125 pixels resolution
    • 12MP rear camera | 7MP front facing camera
    • Memory, Storage & SIM: 3GB RAM
    • 64GB storage | Dual SIM with dual standby (4G+4G)
    • iOs v12 operating system with 2.39GHz Apple A12 Bionic quad core processor
    • 2716mAH lithium-ion battery

    Apple iPhone X (After Discounts: Rs 83,297, MRP: Rs 91,900)

    Buy This offer on PaytmMall
    Key Specs

    • Camera: 12+12 MP Dual rear camera | 7 MP front TrueDepth camera with Retina Flash and Animoji feature
    • Display: 5.8-inch Full HD+ capacitive touchscreen display with 2436x1125 pixels
    • Memory, Storage & SIM: 3GB RAM | 64GB storage | Single nano SIM
    • Operating System and Processor: iOS v11.1.1 operating system with 1.3GHz Apple A11 Bionic hexa core processor
    • Battery: 2716 mAH lithium ion battery providing talk-time of 21 hours

    Apple iPhone 8 Plus (After Discounts Rs 69,899 MRP: Rs 77,560)

    Buy This offer on PaytmMall
    Key Specs

    • 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
    • Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
    • 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
    • Force Touch Technology
    • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • Touch ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • Water And Dust Resistance
    • 2691mAh Battery

     

    Apple iPhone 8 (After Discount: Rs 59,990 MRP: Rs 64,000)

    Buy This offer on PaytmMall
    Key Specs

    • Display: 11.93 centimeters (4.7-inch) HD capacitive touchscreen display with 1334x750 pixels
    • Camera: 12 MP Rear camera | 7 MP front Face time HD camera
    • Memory, Storage & SIM: 2GB RAM | 64GB storage | Single nano SIM
    • Operating System and Processor: iOS v11 operating system with 1.2GHz Apple A11 Bionic hexa core processor
    • Battery: 1821 mAH lithium ion battery providing talk-time

    Apple iPhone 7 Plus (After Discount: Rs 51,990 MRP Rs 62,840)

    Buy This offer on PaytmMall
    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch Retina HD 3D-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution
    • 12MP primary camera with optical zoom at 2x, digital zoom up to 10x, optical image stabilisation, quad-LED true tone flash and live photos, 4K video recording at 30 fps and slow-motion video recording in 1080p at 120 fps and 7MP front facing camera
    • iOS v10.0.1 operating system with 1.3GHz A10 Fusion chip with integrated M10 motion quad core processor
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory and single SIM
    • 2900mAH lithium-ion battery

    22% off on Apple iPhone 7

    Buy This offer on PaytmMall
    Key Specs

    • Display: 4.7-inchHD 3D-touch touch capacitive touchscreen display and home button with 1334x750 pixels and wide color, splash, water and dust resistant
    • Camera: 12 MP Rear camera | 7 MP front camera with HD Face time
    • Memory, Storage & SIM: 2GB RAM | 32GB storage | Single nano SIM
    • Operating System and Processor: iOS 10 and iCloud operating system with A10 Fusion chip with integrated M10 motion coprocessor
    • Battery: 1960 mAH non-removable lithium ion battery

    Apple iPhone 6s Plus (After Discount: Rs 38,900, MRP: Rs 49,000)

    Buy This offer on PaytmMall
    Key Specs

    • 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
    • A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
    • 12MP ISight Camera
    • 5MP Front Facing Camera
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • Touch ID
    • LTE Support
    • Non-removable Li-Ion 2750 mAh battery

    Story first published: Friday, January 25, 2019, 4:01 [IST]
