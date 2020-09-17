Poco X3 Vs Realme 7 Pro: Which One’s Better And Why

Poco X3 Vs Realme 7 Pro: Price Factor

The Poco X3 is scheduled to launch on September 22. There are plenty of speculations regarding the pricing of the upcoming smartphone, which is expected to be around Rs. 20,000. The Poco X3 NFC version is rumored to start from Rs. 19,999. On the other hand, the Realme 7 Pro is available for Rs. 19,999 - which puts both the devices in the same price segment.

Poco X3 Vs Realme 7 Pro: Processor Performance

The differentiating factors come here. The Poco X3 is said to draw power from the Snapdragon 732G processor coupled with Adreno 618 GPU and 6GB LPDDR4x RAM. The Realme 7 Pro draws power from the Snapdragon 720G processor paired with a similar Adreno 618 GPU and 8GB/6GB LPDDR4x RAM. Both the processors are optimized for gaming, however, the Poco X3 seems to be more efficient.

Further, the Poco X3 is rumored to include a large 5,160 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The Realme 7 Pro also packs a large 4,500 mAh battery with 65W Dart Charge technology. Both smartphones can easily last a day on a single charge - even after multiple games or endless scrolling on social media. However, the larger 5,160 mAh battery is a clear winner here.

Poco X3 Vs Realme 7 Pro: Design Differences

When it comes to the design of the smartphone, the Poco X3 is said to pack a 6.67-inch LCD screen with an FHD+ 2400 X 1080p resolution. It also a high 120Hz refresh rate that enhances the overall smartphone experience. The Realme 7 Pro packs a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 2400 X 1080 FHD+ screen resolution. The mirror design and the gradient rear panel on the Realme 7 Pro give off a premium finish.

Poco X3 Vs Realme 7 Pro: Camera Performance

The upcoming Poco X3 is said to pack a quad-camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 2MP macro and depth sensors. The camera also supports 4k 30fps video recording along with other features like AI SkyScaping 3.0, 6 long exposure modes, AI photo clones, Pro mode, Night mode, and more. For selfies, there's a 20MP AI selfie camera.

On the other hand, the Realme 7 Pro packs a quad-rear camera setup with a similar 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor. It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP sensor for macro shots, and another 2MP depth. The camera is equipped with Ultra Nightscape mode, Pro, HDR, and Portrait shooting modes. The selfie snapper is a 32MP lens that also has a NightScape mode to click low-light selfies.

Poco X3 Vs Realme 7 Pro: Verdict

Many factors make the upcoming Poco X3 and the Realme 7 Pro similar - especially in the camera department. The processor on the Poco X3 is much more advanced and efficient, but it doesn't mean the Realme 7 Pro isn't good. For one, the display with Super AMOLED panel enhances the overall smartphone experience on the Realme 7 Pro than the Poco X3. Since the prices are also similar, it's hard to pick one. If you're looking for a game-centric smartphone with an efficient processor - go for the Poco X3. However, if you're more into video playbacks, the Realme 7 Pro enhances the experience on the Super AMOLED display.