    The market today is flooded with affordable smartphones and we have a ton of options to choose from. There are some well-known players in the budget smartphone department such as Xiaomi, Samsung, Honor, and others. In recent times we have seen a whole lot of smartphone launches specifically the budget ones. While the recently launched Realme 3 smartphone has been creating a lot of buzz since its launch, the Galaxy M series has also been received with open arms by the users.

    Realme 3 vs Samsung Galaxy M10 features: These are the key differences

     

    Notably, Samsung introduced the refreshed Galaxy M lineup replacing its previous affordable Galaxy ON and J series to compete against the other budget smartphones in the market. In this article, we will be highlighting the key differences between the Samsung Galaxy M10 and the Realme 3 smartphones both of which are the budget segment smartphones with some modern features such as a teardrop style notch on the display dual-camera setup etc. So let's give a look at the key differences between the Samsung Galaxy M10 and the Realme 3 smartphones.

    Display: Slightly big panel on the Realme 3

    The recently launched Realme 3 smartphone flaunts a 6.3-inch HD+ display panel with a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. Whereas, the Samsung Galaxy M10 sports a slightly small 6.22-inch display that offers the same HD+ screen resolution. Both the devices feature a teardrop style notch on the top of the display to accommodate the front camera.

    Imaging: Dual-lens primary camera setup

    Both the Realme 3 and the Samsung Galaxy M10 smartphones make use of a dual-lens primary camera module. While the former sports a dual-lens setup comprising of a 13MP main sensor with 2MP depth lens, the later comes with a 13MP primary lens paired with 5MP ultra-wide sensor. In terms of camera performance, both smartphones offer images with ample detailing and colors. Selfie camera on the Realme 3 is a 13MP lens, whereas, the Galaxy M10 has a 5MP selfie snapper. Though, a higher pixel lens is missed on the front camera of the Galaxy M10 smartphone.

    Processor: MediaTek vs Exnos

    In terms of processor, the Realme 3 smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset. The smartphone is available in two configurations including the 3GB/32GB variant and 4GB/64GB variant. On the other hand, the Galaxy M10 makes use of Samsung's in-house Exynos 7870 chipset. Similar to the Realme 3, the Galaxy M10 is also available in dual RAM and storage configurations. You can choose from 3GB/32GB and 2GB/16GB storage options. Notably, the internal storage on both the devices is expandable via microSD card slot. While the Realme 3 ships with Android Pie, the Galaxy M10 runs on Android Oreo and is expected to get its next Android Pie update in the future.

    Battery and Pricing:

    The Realme 3 is fuelled by a 4,230mAh battery unit, whereas, the Galaxy M10 draws its energy from a rather small 3,400mAH non-removable battery. Both smartphones do not come with fast charging support and supports standard charging. Coming to the pricing the Realme 3 is will be retailing for Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variant respectively. The Galaxy M10 is available for a price tag of Rs 7,990 and Rs 8,990 for the 16GB and 32GB storage variants respectively.

    Verdict

    The Realme 3 smartphone has a lead against the Galaxy M10 smartphone in most of the aspects. The former offers better specifications at an around same price tag. The Galaxy M10 is also a decent smartphone but it lacks a bit in punch against the Realme 3 smartphone. With a better camera and a slightly powerful processor, the Realme 3 no doubt gets some extra points in the ranking.

