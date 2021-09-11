Realme 8i Vs Redmi 10 Prime: Which One Should You Buy? Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Both the Realme 8i and the Redmi 10 Prime are mid-range offerings priced under Rs. 15,000. Both the smartphones share some similar features like punch-hole display, 50MP primary camera, and MediaTek SoCs. So, you might be confused to choose one. To make your job easy, here we have compared the specs and price of these handsets which will help you to pick the best one.

Realme 8i Vs Redmi 10 Prime: Price Factor

Starting with the price, the Realme 8i is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 15,999 for the high-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. In contrast, the Redmi 10 Prime starts at Rs. 12,499 for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model, while the high-end 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will cost Rs. 14,499.

So, we can see both models are offering the same storage configurations; however, the base model of the Realme 8i costs Rs. 1,500 higher than the Redmi 10 Prime.

Realme 8i Vs Redmi 10 Prime: Display

The Realme 8i sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2412 pixels) display with a 90.80 percent screen-to-body ratio, 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, and a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. On the other hand, the Redmi 10 Prime has a smaller 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, 2.5D curved tempered glass protection, and a 90Hz refresh rate.

In terms of display, the Realme 8i can be a better choice over the Redmi 10 Prime; However, if you want a light-weight design, can consider the Redmi 10 Prime as the Realme 8i is a bit bulky.

Realme 8i Vs Redmi 10 Prime: Processor

The Realme 8i is India's first MediaTek Helio G96-powered phone, while the Redmi 10 Prime runs the MediaTek Helio G88 chip. Both the chips are designed to power mid-range smartphones. One of the plus points of the Realme 8i is 5GB virtual RAM support, while the Redmi 10 Prime supports RAM expansion of up to 2GB.

For battery, the Redmi 10 Prime beats the Realme 8i. The latter one packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging, while the Redmi 10 Prime is powered by a huge 6,000 mAh battery that comes with 18W fast charging and 9W reverse charging. On the software front, both devices run Android 11 OS.

Realme 8i Vs Redmi 10 Prime: Camera Features

The Realme 8i offers a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP primary Samsung S5KJN1 sensor with an f/1.8 five-piece lens, a 2MP portrait sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter.

While the Redmi 10 Prime has a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two 2MP sensors. For selfies, it has an 8MP front-facing camera, in contrast, the Realme 8i makes use of a 16MP sensor that also supports features like beauty mode, HDR mode, portrait mode, and so on.

Which One Should You Pick?

Both phones will be good picks under Rs. 15,000 segment. However, if you are looking for better camera features with a higher refresh rate and smooth gaming experience can go for the Realme 8i. However, you can get the Redmi 10 Prime cheaper price tag. But paying an extra Rs. 1,500 can be worth the Realme 8i.

