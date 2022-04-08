Realme 9 4G Vs Realme 9 5G: Is Considering 4G Mobile Over 5G Worth It? Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme has recently announced the 4G variant of the Realme 9 in India. The brand launched Realme 9 5G launched last month alongside the Realme 9 5G SE. Now the question is you can easily get a 5G phone at the same price range. So, does it make sense to consider a 4G device over the 5G mobile? To help to choose right one, here we've compared features and pricing of both the Realme 9 4G and the Realme 9 5G.

Realme 9 4G Vs Realme 9 5G: Display & Design

Starting with the 4G model, you get a unique holographic design along with a glossy finish. While the 5G variant features a matte finish. Besides, the Realme 4G has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, on the other hand, the Realme 9 5G comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Furthermore, the 4G variant is just 7.99mm thick and weighs 178 grams while, the 5G model measures 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.5 mm and weighs 188 grams. The Realme 9 5G is launched in Stargaze White, Meteor Black color options, while the 4G model is available in Sunburst Gold, Stargaze White, and Meteor Black color variants.

Realme 9 4G Vs Realme 9 5G: Performance

The Realme 9 4G is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset, while the 5G model runs the Dimensity 810 processor. The 4G model comes with up to 8GB RAM, while the 5G variant is available with up to 6GB RAM option. However, both units support RAM expansion technology. On the software front, the Realme 9 5G ships with Android 11 OS, while the 4G variant runs Android 12 OS.

Besides, a 5,000 mAh battery on the inside of the Realme 9 4G that supports 33W fast charging. On the other hand, the 5G model packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Realme 9 4G Vs Realme 9 5G: Camera Features

In terms of optics, the Realme 4G has a triple rear camera setup which includes a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor, an 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. In contrast, the Realme 9 5G packs a 48MP triple cameras and it also skips an ultra-wide lens. For selfies, both the 5G and 4G variants have a 16MP camera sensor.

Realme 9 4G Vs Realme 9 5G: Price

The Realme 9 4G price starts at Rs. 17,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB model, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs. 18,999. On the other hand, the Realme 9 5G price starts at Rs. 14,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, while the 6GB + 128GB variant retails for Rs. 17,499.

Is Realme 9 4G Really Superior Over Realme 9 5G?

The pricing of the Realme 4G is comparatively higher from the 5G model. However, the 4G variant has a better display, camera, and fast-charging. Apart from the 5G connectivity, the Realme 5G lags behind the 4G model in every aspect. So, considering the 4G model over the 5G variant won't disappoint you.

