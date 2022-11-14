Realme 9 vs Realme 10: What Upgrades Does the New Phone Bring In? Features oi -Sharmishte Datti

Realme 10 is one of the latest launches from the brand, bringing in an upgraded processor and an improved design. However, when compared with its predecessor, the latest offering might be lacking in a few departments. Here's the detailed comparison of Realme 10 with Realme 9, helping buyers decide if it's worth upgrading to the next-gen model.

One of the major differences between the two smartphones is the chipset. The older Realme 9 debuted with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor whereas the Realme 10 features a MediaTek Helio chipset. Nevertheless, both are 4G smartphones.

Realme 9 vs Realme 10: Price Comparison

Currently, the Realme 9 starts from ₹16,999 and can be purchased at a discount through several retailers. The newly launched Realme 10 4G is priced at €250 (around 20,900), which makes it more expensive for the base model. That said, the India launch price could be a bit lower than the global market.

Realme 9 vs Realme 10: Display Differences

Interestingly, both Realme 9 and 10 feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution of 1-80 x 2400 pixels. Both offer Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. But a key difference is in the fingerprint sensor. The Realme 9 offers an in-display sensor whereas the Realme 10 comes with a fingerprint scanner on the side.

Realme 9 vs Realme 10: Performance Evaluation

Under the hood, the Realme 9 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core chipset. The Realme 10 draws power from the MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core processor. The Realme 9 offers 6GB and 8GB RAM variants while the Realme 10 starts with 4GB of RAM and offers up to 8GB. Both phones run Android 12 OS with the custom skin on top.

Realme 9 vs Realme 10: Battery Performance

As far as the battery is concerned, both the Realme 9 and 10 pack in a 5,000 mAh unit. Realme has offered 33W fast charging support for both phones. As a relatively new device, Realme claims the 10 model comes with improved and optimized battery performance.

Realme 9 vs Realme 10: Camera Comparison

The camera of the two phones is one of the major differentiating factors. The Realme 9 comes with a triple-camera setup with a 108MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. On the other hand, the Realme 10 comes with a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Both phones have a 16MP front camera.

Realme 9 vs Realme 10: Any Worthy Upgrades?

The display and the battery of both phones are the same. But the major difference is in the processor and camera specifications. The Realme 10 comes with a better, improved Helio G99 SoC based on a 6nm process, which makes the Realme 9's Snapdragon 680 chipset quite inferior.

That said, the camera on the Realme 9 is much better with a 108MP triple-camera setup. Realme 10 comes with very basic and minimal 50MP dual cameras that might not cater to everyone's needs. Another notable difference between both phones is the design - where the Realme 10 flaunts a clean minimalist look compared to the Realme 9.

Looking at the detailed features, the Realme 9 still makes a better buy despite being a generation old. The superior camera, in-display fingerprint reader, and other features make it a good buy for a lesser price.

