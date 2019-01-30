Realme C1 launched in India: Threat to other budget smartphones under Rs. 9,000

There has been a sharp increase in the manufacturing of budget smartphones, ever since users have been getting compatible with the ease of mobile operation. However, the attention seeker now a day is Realme C1 which sit with some good features. Moreover, there are some of the known budget devices priced under Rs. 9K which you can also see in details at the bottom.

The big highlight of the Realme C1 is its specifications, including a dual-rear camera setup with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and a 6.2-inch HD+ notched display. Besides, the handset houses the massive battery backup that is more than enough to keep you last for more than a day.

Due to these features, the device is referred to a king of entry-level phones. If you are on a search as a secondary choice, you can refer Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus. It comes with Super AMOLED display, featuring great camera performance and good battery quality. You can also look for Honor 7A whose dual camera set up at the rear is AI based, which detects the subject in the camera frame (landscape, food, fireworks etc.) and accordingly adjust the settings for the best possible image. It offers good performance and a good viewing angle.

You can look for other smartphones as well for a better idea.

Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus

Key Specs

6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Honor 7A

Key Specs 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera andsecondary 2MP rear camera (in high-end model)

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery Xiaomi Redmi Y2

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Asus Zenfone Max M1

Key Specs

5.7 Inch HD+ IPS Display

Snapdragon 425/430 Processor

2/3GB RAM With 16/32GB ROM

Dual SIM

Dual 13MP + 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8 Or 13MP Front Dual Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

MicroSD/VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.0

4000mAh Battery Lenovo K9

Key Specs 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 5MP camera

13MP front camera and secondary 5MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,000mAh battery Motorola Moto E5 Plus

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging, up to 18 hours of video playback Infinix Note 5

Key Specs 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) FHD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery with fast charging Comio X1 Note

Key Specs

6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D Curved Glass display

1.45GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT8735 processor with Mali-T720 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear cameras and 5MP secondary rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

2900mAh battery Sony Xperia R1

2900mAh battery Lava Z81

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Star OS 5.0

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

13MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Micromax Infinity N11

Key Specs

6.19-inch (720×1500 pixels) HD+ 18:9:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB (N11) / 3GB (N12) RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 5MP camera

8MP (N11) / 16MP (N12) front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery