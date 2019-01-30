Realme C1 launched in India: Threat to other budget smartphones under Rs. 9,000

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
There has been a sharp increase in the manufacturing of budget smartphones, ever since users have been getting compatible with the ease of mobile operation. However, the attention seeker now a day is Realme C1 which sit with some good features. Moreover, there are some of the known budget devices priced under Rs. 9K which you can also see in details at the bottom.
The big highlight of the Realme C1 is its specifications, including a dual-rear camera setup with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and a 6.2-inch HD+ notched display. Besides, the handset houses the massive battery backup that is more than enough to keep you last for more than a day.
Due to these features, the device is referred to a king of entry-level phones. If you are on a search as a secondary choice, you can refer Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus. It comes with Super AMOLED display, featuring great camera performance and good battery quality. You can also look for Honor 7A whose dual camera set up at the rear is AI based, which detects the subject in the camera frame (landscape, food, fireworks etc.) and accordingly adjust the settings for the best possible image. It offers good performance and a good viewing angle.
You can look for other smartphones as well for a better idea.
Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Honor 7A
Best Price of Honor 7A
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera andsecondary 2MP rear camera (in high-end model)
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Xiaomi Redmi Y2
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Y2
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Asus Zenfone Max M1
Best Price of Asus Zenfone Max M1
Key Specs
- 5.7 Inch HD+ IPS Display
- Snapdragon 425/430 Processor
- 2/3GB RAM With 16/32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- Dual 13MP + 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8 Or 13MP Front Dual Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- MicroSD/VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.0
- 4000mAh Battery
Lenovo K9
Best Price of Lenovo K9
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 5MP camera
- 13MP front camera and secondary 5MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,000mAh battery
Motorola Moto E5 Plus
Best Price of Moto E5 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging, up to 18 hours of video playback
Infinix Note 5
Best Price of Infinix Note 5
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) FHD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery with fast charging
Comio X1 Note
Best Price of Comio X1 Note
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D Curved Glass display
- 1.45GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT8735 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear cameras and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2900mAh battery
Sony Xperia R1
Best Price of Sony Xperia R1
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D Curved Glass display
- 1.45GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT8735 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear cameras and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2900mAh battery
Lava Z81
Best Price of Lava Z81
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Star OS 5.0
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 13MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Micromax Infinity N11
Best Price of Micromax Infinity N11
Key Specs
- 6.19-inch (720×1500 pixels) HD+ 18:9:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB (N11) / 3GB (N12) RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP (N11) / 16MP (N12) front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery