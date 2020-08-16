Realme C12 Vs Other 6000 mAh Battery Smartphones On Completions

Take, for instance, the Samsung Galaxy M31 series, they have some powerful specs that can be compared on terms with the Realme C12. For one, both the Realme C12 and the Samsung Galaxy M31s have a 6,000 mAh battery with fast charging support. The camera on the Galaxy M31 series is quite top-notch, but the details of the Realme C12 are still unknown.

Another Samsung device that can be compared is the Galaxy M21. The Realme C12 and the Samsung Galaxy M21 can be close in competition in terms of the price tag. Moreover, both the devices feature a massive 6,000 mAh battery with fast charging support. The two devices are likely to be on par in terms of performance.

Apart from Samsung, a few other smartphones can be compared with the Realme C12. For one, we can check out the Infinix Smart 4 Plus and the Realme C12. The Infinix Smart 4 Plus features a 6.8-inch display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio A25 processor. Many details about the Realme C12 are still unknown, but both devices feature a 6,000 mAh battery.

One can also compare the Tecno Spark Power devices. The Realme C12 can be compared with the Tecno Spark Power 2, Tecno Spark Power, and the Tecno Spark 6 Air for its large 6,000 mAh battery. Moreover, in terms of the price tag, these devices can be compared with the budget-friendly price of the upcoming Realme C12.

Samsung Galaxy M31

MRP: Rs. 16,499

Key Specs



6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Infinix Smart 4 Plus

MRP: Rs. 7,999

Key Specs



6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display with 480 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio

Octa-Core with MediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with IMG IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 with XOS 6.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M21

MRP: Rs. 15,998

Key Specs



6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Exynos 9611 Processor

4GB/6GB RAM With 64GB/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash

20MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

6000 MAh Battery

Tecno Spark Power 2

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs



7-inch (720 x 1640 pixels) HD+ HD+ Incell IPS LCD screen, 255 PPI

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 with HiOS

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Tecno Spark Power

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs



6.35-inch (720 x 1548 pixels) HD+ AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with HiOS 5.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint Sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Tecno Spark 6 Air

MRP: Rs. 7,999

Key Specs

