Realme C12 Vs Other 6000 mAh Battery Smartphones On Completions
Realme C12 is one of the latest smartphones to debut the Indian market. The Realme C12 is expected to be under Rs. 10,000, which gives us many competitive smartphones. The Realme C12 can be compared with the devices like the Samsung Galaxy M31 series, the Infinix Smart 4 Plus, Techno Spark Power, and more.
Take, for instance, the Samsung Galaxy M31 series, they have some powerful specs that can be compared on terms with the Realme C12. For one, both the Realme C12 and the Samsung Galaxy M31s have a 6,000 mAh battery with fast charging support. The camera on the Galaxy M31 series is quite top-notch, but the details of the Realme C12 are still unknown.
Another Samsung device that can be compared is the Galaxy M21. The Realme C12 and the Samsung Galaxy M21 can be close in competition in terms of the price tag. Moreover, both the devices feature a massive 6,000 mAh battery with fast charging support. The two devices are likely to be on par in terms of performance.
Apart from Samsung, a few other smartphones can be compared with the Realme C12. For one, we can check out the Infinix Smart 4 Plus and the Realme C12. The Infinix Smart 4 Plus features a 6.8-inch display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio A25 processor. Many details about the Realme C12 are still unknown, but both devices feature a 6,000 mAh battery.
One can also compare the Tecno Spark Power devices. The Realme C12 can be compared with the Tecno Spark Power 2, Tecno Spark Power, and the Tecno Spark 6 Air for its large 6,000 mAh battery. Moreover, in terms of the price tag, these devices can be compared with the budget-friendly price of the upcoming Realme C12.
Samsung Galaxy M31
MRP: Rs. 16,499
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Infinix Smart 4 Plus
MRP: Rs. 7,999
Key Specs
- 6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display with 480 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio
- Octa-Core with MediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with IMG IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10 with XOS 6.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M21
MRP: Rs. 15,998
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Exynos 9611 Processor
- 4GB/6GB RAM With 64GB/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 20MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 6000 MAh Battery
Tecno Spark Power 2
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 7-inch (720 x 1640 pixels) HD+ HD+ Incell IPS LCD screen, 255 PPI
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10 with HiOS
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Tecno Spark Power
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (720 x 1548 pixels) HD+ AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with HiOS 5.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Tecno Spark 6 Air
MRP: Rs. 7,999
Key Specs
- 7-inch (1640 X 720) pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core with MediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with IMG IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- HiOS 6.0 based on Android 10
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
