Realme GT 2 Pro Vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Which Android Flagship Should You Pick? Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme has today announced the Realme GT 2 Pro alongside a bunch of devices in India. The smartphone uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which also powers devices like the iQOO 9 Pro and the OnePlus 10 Pro. The latter costs a bit expensive compared to the Realme GT 2 Pro.

However, it did not compromise on any feature. Here's the comparison between the Realme GT 2 Pro and the OnePlus 10 Pro which will help to pick the right flagship for you.

Realme GT 2 Pro Vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Pricing Factor

The Realme GT 2 Pro has been announced at Rs. 49,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs. 57,999 for the high-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. On the other hand, the OnePlus 10 Pro price starts at Rs. 66,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone 12GB + 256GB storage model retails for Rs. 71,999.

Realme GT 2 Pro Vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Design, Display

The Realme phone has a Paper Technology Design which is developed in association with Japanese designers Naoto Fukasawa and Sabic. It is touted to be the first to feature a biopolymer smartphone design. Besides, the phone has a body of just 8.18mm and weighs 189 grams.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 10 Pro measures 163x73.9x8.55 mm and weighs 201 grams. The OnePlus has a large camera module on the rear panel which many may not like; however, it is based on the 2nd-gen Hasselblad camera. Coming to the display, both the Realme GT 2 Pro and the OnePlus 10 Pro have a 6.7-inch 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and are based on the LTPO technology.

Furthermore, they are available in distinct color options. You can get Paper Green, Paper White, and Steel Black color options for the GT 2 Pro, while the OnePlus 10 Pro is launched in Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black color variants.

Realme GT 2 Pro Vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Performance, Battery

As mentioned above, both units run octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC which offers a smooth gaming experience. On the software front, the Realme device ships with Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0, while the OnePlus 10 Pro runs Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1 on top. For battery, a 5,000 mAh battery fuels the OnePlus phone that supports 80W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging.

The wired charging technology is claimed to take 32 minutes to charge 100 percent battery. On the other hand, the Realme GT 2 Pro is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Charge Enhanced fast charging technology.

Realme GT 2 Pro Vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Camera Features

The Realme GT 2 Pro has a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and electronic image stabilization (EIS), a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. Upfront, it features a 32MP selfie camera.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 10 Pro also carries a 32MP Sony IMX615 camera sensor at the front. The rear cameras include a 48MP Sony IMX789 primary sensor, with OIS support, a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 ultra-wide lens with a field-of-view of 150 degrees, and an 8MP that has also OIS feature.

Which One Should You Buy?

Both devices have almost similar features including chipset and display. However, you'll get a great design on the Realme phone. It also comes with a lightweight design. All in all, if you want an affordable flagship, can consider the Realme GT 2 Pro.

On the other hand, the plus point of the OnePlus 10 Pro is the Hasselblad Pro mode which allows users to capture 12-bit RAW images on all three rear cameras. Besides, the OxygenOS 12 on the OnePlus 10 Pro delivers a smooth experience.

