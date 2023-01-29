Realme GT Neo 3T 5G Vs iQOO Neo 6 5G: Specs, Display, Features, Compared Features oi -Alap Naik Desai

Realme has been quite active in the upper-mid-range Android smartphone segment. iQOO, which is Vivo's sub-brand has emerged as a worthy competitor that offers devices with capable hardware. The Realme GT Neo 3T 5G and the iQOO Neo 6 5G arrived in the middle of last year. Let's compare the specifications and features of these 5G-enabled midrange Android smartphones to see which one could be a better choice.

Realme GT Neo 3T 5G Vs iQOO Neo 6 5G: Display

The Realme GT Neo 3T 5G features a 6.62-inch Full HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display has a peak brightness of 1300 nits and supports HDR10+.

The iQOO Neo 6 5G features a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The 1080p screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. This display has an under-display fingerprint scanner as well. Needless to mention, even though both screens are similar, the iQOO smartphone has a slight edge over the Realme phone

Realme GT Neo 3T 5G Vs iQOO Neo 6 5G: Performance

The Realme GT Neo 3T 5G is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 870 processor that offers 5G support. The chipset is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of default storage. There's an 8GB + 128GB variant as well.

The iQOO Neo 6 5G features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. It ships with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. While the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is a flagship chipset in 2023, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 was a top-end SoC last year and both smartphones feature the same. However, the Realme smartphone tops out at 8GB RAM.

Realme GT Neo 3T 5G Vs iQOO Neo 6 5G: Cameras

The Realme GT Neo 3T 5G features a triple-camera setup on the back, headlined by a 64MP primary shooter. It is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. There's a 16MP front-facing camera that supports wide-angle selfies.

Even the iQOO Neo 6 5G features a triple camera setup on the back. However, there's a 64 MP f/1.9 wide-angle lens. It is paired with an 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP f/2.4 depth sensor with autofocus. The Neo 6 5G has a 16MP front-facing camera just like the Realme smartphone.

Realme GT Neo 3T 5G Vs iQOO Neo 6 5G: Battery

The Realme GT Neo 3T 5G has a 5000mAh battery paired with 80W SuperDart wired fast charging support. The iQOO Neo 6 5G packs a slightly smaller 4700mAh battery, which supports 80W Flash charging.

Based on the battery capacity, the Realme smartphone may offer a slightly longer battery life. However, battery endurance could largely depend on usage patterns.

Realme GT Neo 3T 5G Vs iQOO Neo 6 5G: Which One To Buy?

The Realme GT Neo 3T 5G and the iQOO Neo 6 5G are quite similar to each other. They have identical displays, pack the same chipset, and even offer similar RAM and internal storage models. The Realme smartphone does have a variant with 12GB RAM, which was once a rarity in the upper-mid-range category.

Back when these devices launched, they commanded a higher price, but as their successors have been announced, the prices have slid down a little. Buyers who are looking for a premium smartphone can consider either one that is available at a deeper discount.

