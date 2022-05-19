Realme Narzo 50 Pro Vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite: Which 5G Phone Worth Buying? Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme recently unveiled the Narzo 50 Pro 5G in India. The latest 5G phone from the brand will compete with other brands' affordable 5G handsets. For instance, the recently launched OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G can be a good alternative to the Narzo 50 Pro 5G.

The former is the most affordable 5G phone from OnePlus available under Rs. 20,000 in the country. Here we've compared the price and features of both the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, which will help you to choose the right one.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro Vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite: Pricing Factor

The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G price has been set at Rs. 21,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and goes up to Rs. 23,999 for the high-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite's base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 19,999, while the high-end 8GB + 128GB storage variant retails for Rs. 21,999 in India.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro Vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite: Display

Starting with the Realme Narzo 50 Pro, it has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits of peak brightness, and the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. However, the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is based on an IPS LCD panel, measuring a 6.59-inch and offers full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Also, the Realme phone weighs light compared to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro Vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite: Performance, Battery

Under the hood, the Realme Narzo 50 Pro is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, while the Nord device comes with the Snapdragon 695 8nm processor. Besides, the Narzo 50 Pro packs a 5,000 mAh battery unit that supports 33W Dart Charge fast charging, while the Nord CE 2 Lite is also backed by a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 33W SuperVOOC charging. On the software front, both models ship with Android 12 OS.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro Vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite: Camera Features

For imgaing, the Narzo 50 Pro has a triple camera system which houses a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. On the other side, the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G comes with a 64MP primary camera and a pair of 2MP depth and macro sensors. On the front, both models have 16MP camera sensors for selfies and videos.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro Vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite: Which One Should You Buy?

In terms of pricing, there's not much difference between both devices. The plus points of the OnePlus phone are the better processor and OxygenOS. However, it skips an ultra-wide lens and also comes with an IPS LCD panel. While the Narzo phone has a Super AMOLED display and a dedicated ultra-wide camera. Now, the choice is totally up to you.

