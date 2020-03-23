ENGLISH

    Realme Narzo Expected To Launch On March 26; What Does The Name Mean?

    After launching its first 5G smartphone, Realme is planning to bring a new series of smartphones in India. The company is likely to launch two smartphones on March 26. The Realme Narzo consists of 10 and 10A smartphones. But, no one knows what exactly Narzo is. However, the company has come up with a definition, and you'll be amazed to know that it stands for nothing.

    What Exactly Narzo Is?
     

    

    The company said that the word Narzo is an acronym. This means N will be known as Next-Level Camera, A means A-Class Processor, R stands for Remarkable Battery, Z means Zenith of Design, and lastly, there is O which means Outstanding Display. This also means that the company is claiming that the upcoming series will feature a bigger screen, battery, a good camera, and a design.

    Realme Narzo 10 And Narzo 10 A: Expected Specifications

    

    The smartphones are expected to feature a 5,000 mAh battery. The smartphones are likely to come with a 6.5-inch along with 89.9 percent screen-to-body ratio, and waterdrop notch. The Realme 10 will support a triple rear camera. It includes a 48MP camera on the rear.

    The smartphone will have a 3.5mm headphone jack and speaker grille at the bottom. The device will have Android 10 operating software. Furthermore, it is expected that the upcoming series of the smartphone will give a tough competition to the Redmi 9.

    Realme Offering Discounts On XT, X, And 5 Pro: Details
     

    

    Meanwhile, the company has announced the Realme Days Sale in the country. The company is offering discounts on the XT and the 5 Pro. The Realme XT is now available at Rs. 1,000 discount, and now it will cost you Rs. 14,999, Rs. 15,999, and 17,999. On the other hand, the Realme X is now priced at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 17,999, while the Realme 5 Pro will be available at Rs. 11,999.

     

    Story first published: Monday, March 23, 2020, 16:06 [IST]
    X