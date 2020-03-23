Realme Narzo Expected To Launch On March 26; What Does The Name Mean?

What Exactly Narzo Is?

The company said that the word Narzo is an acronym. This means N will be known as Next-Level Camera, A means A-Class Processor, R stands for Remarkable Battery, Z means Zenith of Design, and lastly, there is O which means Outstanding Display. This also means that the company is claiming that the upcoming series will feature a bigger screen, battery, a good camera, and a design.

Realme Narzo 10 And Narzo 10 A: Expected Specifications

The smartphones are expected to feature a 5,000 mAh battery. The smartphones are likely to come with a 6.5-inch along with 89.9 percent screen-to-body ratio, and waterdrop notch. The Realme 10 will support a triple rear camera. It includes a 48MP camera on the rear.

The smartphone will have a 3.5mm headphone jack and speaker grille at the bottom. The device will have Android 10 operating software. Furthermore, it is expected that the upcoming series of the smartphone will give a tough competition to the Redmi 9.

Realme Offering Discounts On XT, X, And 5 Pro: Details

Meanwhile, the company has announced the Realme Days Sale in the country. The company is offering discounts on the XT and the 5 Pro. The Realme XT is now available at Rs. 1,000 discount, and now it will cost you Rs. 14,999, Rs. 15,999, and 17,999. On the other hand, the Realme X is now priced at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 17,999, while the Realme 5 Pro will be available at Rs. 11,999.