Realme X vs OPPO K3: Which One You Should Buy

Design- Minor Changes In Look and Feel

OPPO K3's design is heavily inspired from Realme X, or I can say that OPPO K3 is nothing but a Realme X with a slightly tweaked rear panel with OPPO branding strapped on it. Both the phones are built on the same chassis, weigh 191 g and even have the same ports and buttons placement. This does not come as a surprise to us as both the handsets are designed and produced in the same manufacturing plant in China.

What differentiate the two handsets in terms of design are the color variants and the rear camera placement style. There's no boundary around the vertically stacked camera sensors on OPPO K3, whereas the two-lens camera module on Realme X is placed inside a silver colored lining.

This gives Realme X's camera a more discrete look and feel whereas the camera setup on OPPO K3 sits flush on the rear panel. Besides, it is just the branding and color schemes that differentiate the two smartphones.

Between the two handsets and the different color variants, we liked the Polar White variant of Realme X. It looks minimal of the lot and also gives a more premium look and feel in hands.

Display- 6.5” AMOLED Displays With No-Notch

Both the handsets sport a 6.5" AMOLED screen. The display on both the smartphones come in 19.5:9 ratio and offer 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. The pixel density also remains same, i.e. 394 ppi and both the handsets offer Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Overall, it is the exact same panel with no difference at all.

Hardware- Snapdragon 710 Running The Show

There's no change in the processing power either as both the handsets are backed by Snapdragon 710 CPU. The 7th gen. Qualcomm chipset is fabricated on 10nm architecture and feature 8 cores clocked at 2.2Ghz. You can expect the same level of gaming performance on both the devices as both harness graphical power from Adreno 616 GPU. The SD710 is paired with 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM on Realme X, whereas OPPO K3 is offered in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants.

The 128GB internal storage has been kept standard on Realme X, whereas OPPO offers K3 in two storage variants, 64GB and 128GB. There's no microSD card support on both the devices, which means you cannot expand the internal memory.

Camera- Real Battle Starts Here

The major deciding factor is going to be the camera performance. Realme X clearly has an edge over OPPO K3 as the former sports a 48MP + 5MP rear camera setup. OPPO K3 offers a 16MP + 2MP rear camera setup. While both the handsets can record 4K videos at 30fps, Realme X can also record super-slow motion at 960fps, whereas OPPO K3 can only record standard slow-motion videos.

For selfies, both the smartphones offer a 16MP pop-up front-facing camera working on F/2.0 aperture. There's no difference in camera UI, various modes and filters.

Software- Both Runs Color OS 6.0

As far as the software is concerned, both the smartphones come from the house of OPPO and runs the ColorOS 6.0. Based on Android Pie, the ColorOS 6.0 is feels extremely snappy and gets most of the things done without any performance issues. Realme X and OPPO K3 also come with the newly added Theme store that allows you to download themes, wallpapers, ringtones, etc. Besides, the UI also offers useful apps like Gamespace, Smart driving, App Clone, quick sidebar, Universal search etc.

Battery, Connectivity And Security

Once again the battery cell that powers both the handsets is rated at 3,765mAh. The bttery backup will not differ as both the devices run ColorOS 6.0, sport exact similar 6.5" AMOLED display and draw power from SD710 chipset. For connectivity, both the smartphones comes with USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS, Wi-Fi and feature an in-screen fingerprint scanner. You can also use software-driven face-unlock on both the handsets.

Which One You Should Go For?

The answer is quite simple. If you keep photography in your highest regards, simply go for Realme X. We have reviewed the handset and it delivers a phenomenal camera performance. We are still testing the OPPO K3; however the camera on OPPO's handset is no match for Realme X.

Realme X is available in two variants- 4GB RAM+128GB ROM and 8GB RAM+128GB ROM at a price of Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 19,999 respectively. OPPO K3 is also offered in two variants- 6GB + 64GB at Rs. 16,990 and 8GB + 128GB at Rs. 19,990.