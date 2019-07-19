Realme X vs Redmi K20 vs Vivo Z1 Pro: Which One You Should Buy

Design- Redmi K20 Fits Well In Hands, Vivo Z1 Pro Is A Giant Phablet

Let's start with the design. The fight here is mostly between the Realme X and the Redmi K20 as the Vivo Z1 Pro is the least appealing among the three devices. Between the two contenders, the Redmi K20 brings a more functional design. Both the devices weigh 191g; however, Redmi K20 offers a slightly better one-hand fit, thanks to its smaller 6.39" screen. However, it feels very slippery and we would only recommend using it with a case. The polycarbonate construction of the Realme X offers a better grip than Redmi's metal-glass body.

Coming onto the Realme X and the Vivo Z1 Pro, both sports a big 6.53" screen, but the former offers a better in-hand feel. It is also 9 grams lighter than the Vivo Z1 Pro. Vivo's offering feels far less premium than the other two. The Redmi K20 comes in two crazy gradient finishes- Glacier Blue and Flame Red and Kevlar-Carbon Black, which looks more subtle and mainstream. The Realme X, on the other hand, has the Space Blue and Polar White color options. The White variant looks gorgeous. As far as the Vivo Z1 Pro is concerned, it ships in three colors- Mirror Black, Sonic Black, and Sonic Blue.

Overall, the Redmi K20 wins the design battle for us as it offers the most premium design and better in-hand feel. But you must keep in mind that it is also priced higher when compared with the other two.

Display- Vivo Z1 Pro Comes With A Punch-hole Screen, Other Two Offers Seamless Display

Talking about the display, the Vivo Z1 Pro straight out loses the battle. The smartphone has a punch-hole display that breaks the symmetry and hampers the viewing experience. The panel used is an IPS LCD, which fails to match the contrast, viewing angles and vividness of an AMOLED panel. Both Realme X and the Redmi K20 boast Super AMOLED screens with in-screen fingerprint scanners. Between the two, the K20's OLED panel offers better color reproduction and deeper blacks.

Realme and Xiaomi also have provided Gorilla Glass 5 protection, whereas Vivo makes do with a strengthened 2.5D curved glass on Z1 Pro. However, the company claims that it offers a better scratch protection than the Gorilla Glass 5, but doesn't offer drop protection, which is an absolute necessity. The AMOLED panel on the Realme X and the Redmi K20 also support DC dimming technology that allows the screen to reach a higher level of low brightness to prevent eye fatigue. This is another feature missing from the Vivo Z1 Pro.

Camera- Redmi K20 Wins The Camera Fight Hands Down

On the rear, the Realme X boasts a dual-lens camera setup featuring a 48MP primary camera paired with a 5MP depth sensor. The Redmi K20, however, boasts a triple-lens camera setup with a 48MP primary camera coupled with a 13MP ultrawide angle lens and an 8MP telephoto lens. The 48MP camera on both devices leverage Sony's IMX586 sensor. On the other hand, the Vivo Z1 Pro also boasts a triple-lens camera setup that consists of a 16MP main sensor (F/1.78), an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

Selfies Camera Performance- Punch-Hole Selfie Camera Vs Pop-up Selfie Cameras

For selfies, the Realme X offers a 16MP pop-up selfie camera, while the Redmi K20 brings a 20MP pop-up selfie camera and the Vivo Z1 Pro boasts a big 32MP selfie camera placed inside the punch hole. In our stringent camera tests, the Redmi K20 won it by a very close margin to Realme X as the latter does not feature a wide-angle lens. Both Realme and Redmi phones deliver stunning images in daylight; however, the Realme X offers a slightly better low-light camera performance.

The Vivo Z1's camera performance is quite impressive as well, considering its price-point; however, it is no match to the other two competitors. For the sub 15K price-point, Vivo Z1 Pro's camera offers all sorts of trending features that will impress the shutterbugs. If you are on a tight budget, the Vivo Z1 Pro is a good option. If you don't fancy a wide-angle lens, simply go for the Realme X. If you have a knack for photography, Redmi K20 is the ideal device among the three.

Hardware- Computing, Multitasking And Gaming Performance

It's an open fight between three different chipsets from Qualcomm. All three are 7th gen Snapdragon CPUs and deliver solid performance. The Redmi K20 works on the latest Snapdragon 730, while the Vivo Z1 Pro is backed by a Snapdragon 712 chipset. Realme X draws power from slightly older yet capable Snapdragon 710 CPU. The chipset is paired with 4GB RAM+128GB ROM and 8GBRAM +128GB ROM in Realme X. Vivo offers three variants- 4GB RAM+ 64GB ROM, 6GB RAM+ 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM+ 128GB ROM. Redmi K20 gets two variants- 6GB RAM+ 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM.

As for the three Snapdragon chipsets, the SD730 is built on 8nm architecture, whereas the other two are fabricated on 10nm architecture. The SD730 is snappier as it has 8X Kryo 470 cores clocked at 2.2Ghz. The other two chipsets feature 8X Kryo 360 cores. The 8 cores are clocked at 2.3GHz frequency in SD712, whereas SD710's 8 cores are clocked at 2.2Ghz. Snapdragon 730 chipset comes integrated with the latest Adreno 618 GPU, whereas the other two use the previous generation Adreno 616 GPU.

It is quite clear that the Redmi K20 wins the game here because of its snappier CPU+GPU combination. The device delivers best-in-class processing and gaming performance. The Vivo Z1 Pro at a starting price of Rs. 14,999 comes very close and even beats Realme X which retails at Rs. 16,999 for the 4GB RAM variant. Vivo has also provided a dedicated Game suite with EA mode and 4D vibration that makes it a better gaming device when compared to Realme X.

Software- Vivo’s FunTouch Vs MIUI Vs ColorOS

As far as the software is concerned, all three handsets run on the latest Android Pie with proprietary skins on top. Xiaomi's MIUI comes across as the most feature-rich, whereas Realme's Color OS feels the snappiest. Vivo's FunTouch UI, however, needs a lot of improvement as it is not very intuitive and lacks certain ease-of-use. In the end, it comes down to personal preference as all three skins have a different approach towards the Android ecosystem. We personally liked the MIUI 10.3 on the Redmi K20 as it comes pre-installed with Poco launcher, system-wide dark mode and fluid gestures.

Battery Life And Connectivity

Going by the numbers and even the performance, the Vivo Z1 Pro delivers the best-in-class battery life. The smartphone is backed by a beefy 5,000 mAh battery cell that offers better backup compared to the Redmi K20's 4,000 and the Realme X's 3,765mAh battery units. Sadly, the Z1 Pro fails to offer the latest Type-C port and ships with the dated microUSB 2.0 charging port. Realme is offering a 20W fast-charger in the box, while the other two bundle with an 18W charger. You can spend Rs. 499 and get a 27W fast-charger for the Redmi K20 for faster-charging speeds.

The Vivo Z1 Pro also offers microSD card support, while its contemporaries only offer support for two nano-SIM cards. This is a sacrifice you have to make if you want to experience the key trending technologies like an in-screen fingerprint scanner and pop-up selfie cameras.

Who Wins The Battle?

The base variant of the Vivo Z1 Pro offers 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage for Rs. 14,990. The 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant retails at Rs. 16,990, whereas the higher variant that brings 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory will set you back by Rs. 17,990.

The Realme X is also available in two variants- 4GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs. 16,999 and at 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs. 19,999. The Redmi K20 is the most expensive of the lot and is also made available in two configurations- 6GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs. 21,999 and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs. 23,999.

If you are on a strict budget, Vivo Z1 Pro is a good option. It brings a snappy chipset, best-in-class battery life, game-centric features and even microSD card support. However, you'll have to sacrifice on the camera and display performance to some extent. If you fancy an in-screen fingerprint scanner and a pop-up selfie camera in the most affordable price-point, go for Realme X. If budget is not a problem, Redmi K20 is the phone you should go for.

We would recommend you to go for the Redmi K20 as it brings the latest chipset, best-in-class AMOLED display and camera performance. It's an overall package that can handle day-to-day and power-intensive tasks with an ease. The price is comparably higher than the other two but the pay-off will be much better in the longer run.