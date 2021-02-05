Realme X7 Pro 5G Vs OnePlus Nord 5G: Which One Should You Buy

Realme X7 Pro Vs OnePlus Nord: Display Design

Starting with the display, the Realme X7 Pro flaunts a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Nord has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p screen resolution and refresh rate of 90Hz. So, it is obvious that the high refresh rate display of the Realme X7 Pro will offer you a smoother experience.

Besides, both models have Corning Gorilla Glass protection, HDR support, punch-hole cutout design. However, the Nord has a dual-punch hole cutout. Lastly, the weight of both phones is about the same (around 184g).

Realme X7 Pro Vs OnePlus Nord: Processor Performance

When it comes to the processor, the Nord draws power from the Snapdragon 765G 7nm chipset, while the Realme X7 Pro runs the octa-core Dimensity 1000+ SoC. So, for the gaming enthusiast, the Dimensity 1000+ powered X7 Pro will be a good choice over the Nord. However, the OnePlus Nord is based on the Oxygen OS 10.5 where you will get a better Android experience.

On the other hand, the Realme X7 Pro ships with Realme UI based on Android 10. The company could have launched it with Android 11; however, we can expect to get the Android 11 update soon.

In terms of battery, the Realme X7 Pro packs the 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support which claims to charge the full battery in less than 35 minutes. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord has a 4,115 mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T which takes an hour to fully charged.

Realme X7 Pro Vs OnePlus Nord: Camera

For cameras, you get quad rear cameras on both handsets. However, the X7 Pro has a primary sensor of 64MP, while the Nord offers a 48MP Sony IMX 586 sensor. Plus, the Nord comes with OIS support which is not present on the X7 Pro. At the front, the X7 Pro gets a 32MP single selfie shooter, while the Nord has dual-selfie cameras including a 32MP main lens and 8MP ultra-wide-lens. But the front camera of the X7 Pro supports Night Mode which is missing on the Nord.

Realme X7 Pro Vs OnePlus Nord Price Comparison

In terms of pricing, the OnePlus Nord starts at Rs. 24,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option, while the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Realme X7 Pro will cost Rs. 29,999. At this same price tag, you will get the 12GB + 246GB model of the OnePlus Nord.

Verdict

Under Rs. 30,000 both models are a good pick; however if you don't want to spend around Rs. 30,000 then can go for the base model of the OnePlus Nord. If gaming is your priority then spending more Rs. 5,000 for the Realme X7 Pro will not be a bad deal.