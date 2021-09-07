Redmi 10 Prime: Worthy Upgrade Over Precursor Redmi 9 Prime? Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi recently launched the successor of the Redmi 9 Prime dubbed the Redmi 10 Prime in India. The handset has also today gone for its first sale via Amazon and the company's official site. The next sale is scheduled for September 14 at 12 PM (noon).

The latest Redmi 10 Prime costs bit higher compared to its predecessor; however, you also get several upgrades on the Redmi 10 Prime over the Redmi 9 Prime. Check here reasons to consider the Redmi 10 Prime over the Redmi 9 Prime.

Redmi 10 Prime Vs Redmi 9 Prime: Display

The Redmi 10 Prime comes with major display improvements compared to its predecessor. The handset sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution and 2.5D curved tempered glass. It also offers a 90Hz refresh rate with variable refresh technology. While the precursor misses out on the refresh rate; however, it comes with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution. Besides, the successor is also lightweight compared to the Redmi 9 prime.

Redmi 10 Prime Vs Redmi 9 Prime: Hardware Improvements

The Redmi 10 Prime runs the latest MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage with a dedicated microSD card slot support, unlike the Redmi 9 Prime packs the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC combined with only 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage.

While both the Redmi 10 Prime and the 9 Prime have mid-range processors under their hoods. But the Helio G88 SoC can be a better option over the Helio G80 SoC. For battery, you also get a huge 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. However, the retail package of the smartphone comes bundled with a 22.5W fast charger. On the other hand, the Redmi 9 Prime has a 5,020 mAh battery with an 18W charging tech.

On the software front, the Redmi 10 Prime runs Android 11 OS with a custom MIUI 12.5 skin on top, which has less bloatware compared to MIUI 12 that runs the Redmi 9 Prime.

Redmi 10 Prime Vs Redmi 9 Prime: Camera Specs

Both Redmi 10 Prime and the 9 Prime offer quad-cameras at the rear panel. However, the latter one has a 13MP primary camera sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor, while the Redmi 10 Prime gets a major upgrade, offering a 50MP primary sensor 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, both have 8MP front-facing camera sensors that can record 1080p videos at 30fps.

Redmi 10 Prime Vs Redmi 9 Prime: Price Difference

Starting with the Redmi 10 Prime, the base model 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model retails for Rs. 12,499, while the high-end 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 14,499. In contrast, the Redmi 9 Prime is now selling at Rs. 10,499 for base 4GB+64GB model, Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB+18GB variant.

Which One Should You Consider?

The successor Redmi 10 Prime carries an expensive price tag than the predecessor. However, you get upgrades in every aspect including display, hardware, camera, and battery. So, spending more amount for the Redmi 10 Prime can be worth it.

