    Redmi 9 Vs Other 4GB RAM Smartphones

    By
    |

    Budget smartphones are getting better with each passing day. One cannot get an affordable smartphone like the Redmi 9 with up to 4GB RAM well under Rs. 10,000. As this device is yet to be launched in India, we have come up with a list of alternative devices that one can consider instead of the Redmi 9.

    The Samsung Galaxy M21 is a great entry-level smartphone with Android 10 OS and this is also an affordable smartphone with 4GB RAM. Similarly, phones like the Realme 6, Vivo Z1 Pro, and even the Samsung Galaxy M30s offers at least 4GB RAM, resulting in good user experience.

    So, here are all the smartphones that one can consider over the Redmi 9.

    Samsung Galaxy M21

    MRP: Rs. 16,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 420nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    Realme 6
     

    MRP: Rs. 13,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
    • 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with realme UI 1.0
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery
    Realme 5i

    MRP: Rs. 9,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.1 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy M30s

    MRP: Rs. 12,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display, 420nit brightness
    • Octa-Core with Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with One UI 1.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy A50

    MRP: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 25MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Realme 5s

    MRP: Rs. 11,620
    Key Specs

    • 6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.0 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Realme C3

    MRP: Rs. 8,794
    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • realme UI based on Android 10
    • 12MP rear camera + 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Vivo U20

    MRP: Rs. 10,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable up to 256GB with micoSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) battery
    Realme XT

    MRP: Rs. 14,989
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM
    • 64GB/128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    OPPO A31 2020

    MRP: Rs. 11,490
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.1.2 on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh battery
    Moto G8 Plus

    MRP: Rs. 12,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (1080×2280 pixs) Full HD+ LCD screen with 19:9 aspect ratio
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP quad pixel rear camera + 16MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 25MP quad pixel front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE,
    • 4000mAh battery

