Redmi 9 Vs Other 4GB RAM Smartphones

The Samsung Galaxy M21 is a great entry-level smartphone with Android 10 OS and this is also an affordable smartphone with 4GB RAM. Similarly, phones like the Realme 6, Vivo Z1 Pro, and even the Samsung Galaxy M30s offers at least 4GB RAM, resulting in good user experience.

So, here are all the smartphones that one can consider over the Redmi 9.

Samsung Galaxy M21

MRP: Rs. 16,999

Key Specs



6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 420nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Realme 6

MRP: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI 1.0

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery

Realme 5i

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs



6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.1 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M30s

MRP: Rs. 12,999

Key Specs



6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display, 420nit brightness

Octa-Core with Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with One UI 1.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A50

MRP: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs



6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Realme 5s

MRP: Rs. 11,620

Key Specs



6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Realme C3

MRP: Rs. 8,794

Key Specs



6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

12MP rear camera + 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Vivo U20

MRP: Rs. 10,990

Key Specs



6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable up to 256GB with micoSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Realme XT

MRP: Rs. 14,989

Key Specs



6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM

64GB/128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

OPPO A31 2020

MRP: Rs. 11,490

Key Specs



6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.1.2 on Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery

Moto G8 Plus

MRP: Rs. 12,499

Key Specs

