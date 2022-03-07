Redmi K50 Pro+ Launch Imminent; 2K Display, 120W Charging Support Expected Features oi-Megha Rawat

Redmi K50 Pro+ will be the latest phone to feature MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9000 mobile chipset. According to a source from GizChina, the company's executive Lu Weibing stated in an interview that the future Redmi K50 series smartphone with the MediaTek chipset will perform well.

The report suggests that the premium Redmi K50 Pro+ could be the one to receive the chipset. With a single Cortex-X2 super core, three Cortex-A710 mega cores, and four Cortex-A510 micro cores, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is regarded one of the most powerful silicon. The chipset is made using TSMC's 4nm technology and features an ARM Mali-G710 GPU.

Meanwhile, MediaTek's Dimensity 8100 SoC is believed to be used in the Pro model. According to the company, the chipset improves CPU multi-core performance by 12%, GPU performance by 4%, and energy efficiency by 35%. On the other hand, the vanilla edition is believed to use the Snapdragon 870 processor.

Redmi K50 Series Expected Specifications

According to rumors, the Redmi K50 is expected to have a 6.7-inch display. In terms of optics, the gadget is expected to come with a triple back camera system that includes a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP camera, and a 5MP camera. A 5,000 mAh battery is anticipated to be included in the smartphone.

The models were also spotted on the 3C certification site last month. The listing revealed the regular variant to get up to 8GB of RAM. The Pro and Pro+ models were tipped to have at least 12GB of RAM, and 256/512GB native storage. The Redmi K50 and the K50 Pro are said to have 67W fast charging support, while the Redmi K50 Pro+ is indicated to have higher charging speeds at 120W.

Redmi K50 Series Expected Chipset And Availability

The new series was supposed to premiere in China last month, but it didn't happen as the rumour mill predictions. According to the most recent speculations, the phones will be unveiled this month. If sources are to be believed, the Redmi K50 Pro+ will be the second phone to include MediaTek's premium silicon.

Oppo has previously unveiled its new Find X5 Pro smartphone in China, which included the premium silicon processor. Furthermore, the global model sports Qualcomm's swanky new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

