Did Xiaomi Just Kill The Competition With Redmi K50i? Features oi-Vivek

The Redmi K50i is finally official. It is currently the most affordable Mediatek Dimensity 8100 SoC-powered smartphone in India. Even without the bank offers, the base model of the Redmi K50i with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage costs Rs. 25,999. Users with ICICI cards can get an additional Rs. 3,000 discount, which further reduces the price of the device.

In terms of pure specifications, the Redmi K50i can be considered a processor-heavy smartphone. However, that does not mean the rest of the features are not on par with the competition.

The device offers a 144Hz refresh rate display, which is also something that we don't usually see on phones in this price range. While it is great to see a 144Hz display, it is an IPS panel, hence, it might not offer deeper blacks and a higher contrast ratio like an OLED panel seen on its contemporaries.

Is Redmi K50i Better Than Oppo Reno 8 Pro?

In terms of performance (CPU and GPU), the Redmi K50i is as good as the Oppo Reno 8 Pro. However, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro has a more capable camera setup with a premium design. For general usage and gaming, the Redmi K50i seems like a great pick, especially considering the price of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro.

Is Redmi K50i Better Than OnePlus 10R?

OnePlus 10R is yet another Mediatek Dimensity 8100 SoC-powered smartphone and it costs a lot more than the Redmi K50i. With a price difference of over Rs. 12,000, the Redmi K50i looks like a much better deal, especially when we compare it with the base model of the OnePlus 10R with 80W charging.

Is Redmi K50i Better Than Realme GT Neo 3?

In terms of pricing, the Realme GT Neo 3 with the Mediatek Dimensity 8100 SoC is ever-so-slightly cheaper than the OnePlus 10R. However, there is still a good amount of price difference between the Redmi K50i and the Realme GT Neo 3. Again, for those who need just sheer performance, the Redmi K50i looks like a compelling product.

Which Mediatek Dimensity 8100 SoC-Based Smartphone Is Right For You?

While it is easy to recommend Redmi K50i just because of the pricing, the rest of the competition has its own strengths. If you want a phone that looks premium with a great camera setup and a flagship performance, then the Oppo Reno 8 Pro is a great pick.

Similarly, if you want a fast-charging smartphone with a 120Hz AMOLED display and performance, then the Realme GT Neo 3 is the device to consider. For those who need performance and a clean Android experience, the OnePlus 10R with the Mediatek Dimensity 8100 is a great choice.

Coming back to the Redmi K50i, it is a phone for those who plan on playing a lot of games and for those who want a very powerful smartphone at a much lower price. FYI, the Redmi K50i is the only smartphone with the Mediatek Dimensity 8100 SoC to include a 3.5mm headphone jack and IR blaster.

