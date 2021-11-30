Redmi Note 11T 5G Brings 90Hz Display & 33W Fast Charging At Rs. 16,999: Worth Buying?

Redmi Note 11T 5G Specifications & Features

The Redmi Note 11T 5G is powered by the capable MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, which made its debut in August 2021 and has two Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2400 MHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2000 MHz. The new MediaTek chipset can be seen on several handsets including the Realme 8s 5G, Vivo Y71t, and the recently announced Lava Agni 5G.

The processor is based on a 6nm fabrication process and is mated with 6/8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB/128GB UFS 2.2 storage combination for the new Redmi handset. For graphics, the SoC employs an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 graphics card up to 1068MHz frequency. The combination should enable smooth processing and computing performance in the day-to-day routine.

6.6-inch FHD+ 90Hz Variable Refresh Rate

Redmi has used a 6.6-inch FHD+ 90Hz panel with Adaptive Refresh Rate that allows switching between 50Hz, 60Hz, and 90Hz refresh rates. The display also features a full DCI-P3 wide color gamut that should offer a vivid viewing experience with gameplay and video streaming. For the battery, the Redmi Note 11T 5G has been fitted with a 5,000 mAh battery cell with 33W Pro fast charging support.

The new Redmi handset comes running the latest version of MIUI 12.5, out-of-the-box, and also supports virtual RAM for better multitasking performance. The entry-level variant has 1GB virtual RAM while the 6GB+ 128GB gets 2GB VRAM and the top-end variant supports 3GB virtual RAM to enable lag-free multitasking.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G comes in three colors- Stardust White, Aquamarine Blue, and Matte Black. The handset has a dual stereo speaker setup, X-axis linear motor for vibration feedback, an IR blaster, and also comes equipped with a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Importantly, the Redmi Note 11T 5G also offers an IP53 rating to offer some degree of protection from dust and water.

Supports Seven 5G Bands

As far as the connectivity is concerned, the Redmi Note 11T 5G supports Dual 5G standby and seven 5G bands, comprising of SA: n1/ n3/ n5/n8/ n28/ n40/ n78 and NSA: n1/n3/n40/n78.

50MP Dual-Lens Camera

Last but not the least, the Redmi Note 11T 5G boasts a dual-camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary camera and 8MP Ultra-wide lens. This is a rather interesting camera setup. For starters, it lacks a quad-camera system and only employs two sensors. There's no macro or a dedicated portrait lens. The handset only uses a massive 50MP primary sensor and a modest 8MP wide-angle sensor with a 119° field of view. For selfies, the device boasts a 16MP front-facing camera.

Overall, the Redmi Note 11T 5G seems like a good package in the sub-20K price bracket. It has a snappy chipset, fluid 90Hz display and a big battery with fast-charging support. We will share our feedback on the handset's performance in the coming week once we have it for testing.