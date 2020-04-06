Redmi Note 9 Pro Tips And Tricks That Every User Must Know

Redmi Note 9 Pro: Disable Ads

To disable ads on the Redmi Note 9 Pro go to Settings > Passwords and Security > Privacy > Ad Services and disable Personalized ad recommendations.

Redmi Note 9 Pro: Dark Mode

To enable dark mode on the Redmi Note 9 Pro, open the drop-down menu and select Dark mode. Similarly, the same can also be achieved by going into Settings > Display > Dark mode.

Redmi Note 9 Pro: Show Network Speed

The Redmi Note 9 Pro users can check the real-time network speed (works for both mobile and Wi-Fi networks). To enable it, go to Security app > Settings > Data Usage > Show Network Speed.

Redmi Note 9 Pro: RAM Usage

To check how much RAM is consumed on the Redmi Note 9 Pro, go to Settings > Home Screen > and enable Show Memory Status and then the device will start displaying the real-time RAM consumption in the recent apps menu.

Redmi Note 9 Pro: Pocket Mode

Do you face auto touch issues on your phone when it is kept inside a pocket or a bag sleeve? Then, enable the pocket mode to solve this issue. To do this, go to Settings > Lock Screen > and there toggle Pocket Mode option.

Redmi Note 9 Pro: Face Unlock

To add a new face data to enable face unlock on the Redmi Note 9 Pro, go to Settings > Face Unlock > and record your 2D Face. To disable Face Unlock, go to Settings > Face Unlock and click on Delete Face Data.

Redmi Note 9 Pro: Fingerprint Sensor

To add new fingerprint data on the Redmi Note 9 Pro go to Settings > Fingerprint Unlock > Add Fingerprint. To delete an already existing fingerprint data, go to Settings > Select the required fingerprint and remove the fingerprint from the device.

Redmi Note 9 Pro: Enable Battery Saver

Running low on battery? Then, enable the battery saver option on the Redmi Note 9 Pro to get additional screen-on-time. To do the same, go to Settings > Battery > and enable Battery Saver.

Redmi Note 9 Pro: Game Turbo

To access or use Game Turbo on the Redmi Note 9 Pro, go to Settings > Special Features > Game Turbo and the games that you want to play using the Game Turbo settings for an improved gaming experience.

Redmi Note 9 Pro: Second Space

To create a second profile on the Redmi Note 9 Pro, go to Settings > Special Features > and enable Second Space. In this menu, one will be able to install and setup apps with different accounts and can use this as a secondary device.

Redmi Note 9 Pro: Dual Apps

To use two Facebook or WhatsApp apps on the Redmi Note 9 Pro go to Settings > Apps > Dual Apps and click on the app in which you are interested in creating a dual app.

Redmi Note 9 Pro: Miracast

To mirror the Redmi Note 9 Pro's screen to television with support for Miracast, go to Settings > Connection and Sharing > Cast and enable the same. Make sure that the television and the smartphone are connected to the same Wi-Fi network for a seamless casting process.

Redmi Note 9 Pro: Gesture-Based Navigation

To enable gesture-based navigation on the Redmi Note 9 Pro, go to Settings > Additional Settings > Full-Screen Display > Full-Screen Gestures.

Redmi Note 9 Pro: Software Update

To install the latest firmware on the Redmi Note 9 Pro, go to Settings > About Phone > System Update > and select Check for Updates. Make sure that you have a high-speed internet connection for a faster update process.