    Xiaomi India recently launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. Both phones feature an identical design, with a few changes in the camera and the battery department. I have been testing the Redmi Note 9 Pro (review) for a couple of weeks now and totally enjoyed the experience.

    Redmi Note 9 Pro Tips And Tricks That Every User Must Know

     

    The Redmi Note 9 Pro, when compared to the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max does possess certain advantages. Even though it is a bit more affordable, it leverages the same processor, which matches the performance of the Max variant. To make the experience even better, here are some of the tips and tricks that every Redmi Note 9 Pro users should know.

    Redmi Note 9 Pro: Disable Ads

    To disable ads on the Redmi Note 9 Pro go to Settings > Passwords and Security > Privacy > Ad Services and disable Personalized ad recommendations.

    Redmi Note 9 Pro: Dark Mode

    To enable dark mode on the Redmi Note 9 Pro, open the drop-down menu and select Dark mode. Similarly, the same can also be achieved by going into Settings > Display > Dark mode.

    Redmi Note 9 Pro: Show Network Speed
     

    The Redmi Note 9 Pro users can check the real-time network speed (works for both mobile and Wi-Fi networks). To enable it, go to Security app > Settings > Data Usage > Show Network Speed.

    Redmi Note 9 Pro: RAM Usage

    To check how much RAM is consumed on the Redmi Note 9 Pro, go to Settings > Home Screen > and enable Show Memory Status and then the device will start displaying the real-time RAM consumption in the recent apps menu.

    Redmi Note 9 Pro: Pocket Mode

    Do you face auto touch issues on your phone when it is kept inside a pocket or a bag sleeve? Then, enable the pocket mode to solve this issue. To do this, go to Settings > Lock Screen > and there toggle Pocket Mode option.

    Redmi Note 9 Pro: Face Unlock

    To add a new face data to enable face unlock on the Redmi Note 9 Pro, go to Settings > Face Unlock > and record your 2D Face. To disable Face Unlock, go to Settings > Face Unlock and click on Delete Face Data.

    Redmi Note 9 Pro: Fingerprint Sensor

    To add new fingerprint data on the Redmi Note 9 Pro go to Settings > Fingerprint Unlock > Add Fingerprint. To delete an already existing fingerprint data, go to Settings > Select the required fingerprint and remove the fingerprint from the device.

    Redmi Note 9 Pro: Enable Battery Saver

    Running low on battery? Then, enable the battery saver option on the Redmi Note 9 Pro to get additional screen-on-time. To do the same, go to Settings > Battery > and enable Battery Saver.

     

    Redmi Note 9 Pro: Game Turbo

    To access or use Game Turbo on the Redmi Note 9 Pro, go to Settings > Special Features > Game Turbo and the games that you want to play using the Game Turbo settings for an improved gaming experience.

    Redmi Note 9 Pro: Second Space

    To create a second profile on the Redmi Note 9 Pro, go to Settings > Special Features > and enable Second Space. In this menu, one will be able to install and setup apps with different accounts and can use this as a secondary device.

    Redmi Note 9 Pro: Dual Apps

    To use two Facebook or WhatsApp apps on the Redmi Note 9 Pro go to Settings > Apps > Dual Apps and click on the app in which you are interested in creating a dual app.

    Redmi Note 9 Pro: Miracast

    To mirror the Redmi Note 9 Pro's screen to television with support for Miracast, go to Settings > Connection and Sharing > Cast and enable the same. Make sure that the television and the smartphone are connected to the same Wi-Fi network for a seamless casting process.

    Redmi Note 9 Pro: Gesture-Based Navigation

    To enable gesture-based navigation on the Redmi Note 9 Pro, go to Settings > Additional Settings > Full-Screen Display > Full-Screen Gestures.

    Redmi Note 9 Pro: Software Update

    To install the latest firmware on the Redmi Note 9 Pro, go to Settings > About Phone > System Update > and select Check for Updates. Make sure that you have a high-speed internet connection for a faster update process.

