Redmi Note 9 Pro Vs Redmi Note 11: Specs, Display, Features, Compared

The Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 11, when launched, were considered midrange Android smartphones. However, with the arrival of the Redmi Note 12 series, the prices of these capable phones have slid a little, which can make them attractive to potential buyers. Let's compare the specifications and features of these Xiaomi smartphones to see which one could be a better choice.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Vs Redmi Note 11: Display

The Redmi Note 9 Pro has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD DotDisplay with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The screen is limited to a refresh rate of 60Hz.

The Redmi Note 11 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Needless to mention, the Redmi Note 11's 90Hz AMOLED display is way better than the 60Hz IPS LCD screen on the Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphone.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Vs Redmi Note 11: Performance

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, which is based on the 8nm process. The processor is teamed up with Adreno 618 GPU. The smartphone is available in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage.

The Redmi Note 11 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, which is an octa-core processor built on the 6nm fabrication process. The chipset is paired with 4GB RAM, and up to 128GB onboard storage.

This is indeed a strange downgrade that Xiaomi adopted for the Redmi Note series. The older Redmi Note 9 Pro clearly has a better chipset than the Redmi Note 11 Pro. Incidentally, both chipsets are limited to 4G networks, which means both smartphones won't be able to latch onto the 5G networks in India.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Vs Redmi Note 11: Cameras

The Redmi Note 9 Pro has a quad-camera setup on the back, headlined by a 48MP Samsung ISOCELL GM2 sensor with f/1.79 aperture. The primary camera is accompanied by an 8MP secondary 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP tertiary 2cm macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There's a 16MP camera on the front for selfies, video calls, and face unlock.

The Redmi Note 11 is equipped with a quad-camera setup at the rear as well, headlined by a 50MP primary sensor. There's an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. There's a 13MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Needless to mention, both smartphones pack a potent camera setup and should offer good photography and videography even in 2023.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Vs Redmi Note 11: Battery

The Redmi Note 9 Pro packs a 5020mAh battery. The smartphone supports 18W fast charging.

The Redmi Note 11 is powered by a 5000mAh battery as well, but, the smartphone supports 33W wired fast charging. While both smartphones pack identical batteries, the Redmi Note 11 could take about half the time it takes to recharge the Redmi Note 9 Pro. However, battery endurance will mostly depend on usage patterns.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Vs Redmi Note 11: Which One To Buy?

The Redmi Note 12 series has already launched in India. All the smartphones in the latest series are currently available. In other words, the Redmi Note 11 is slightly old, while the Redmi Note 9 Pro is comparatively ancient. But, despite their age, they still have value.

Both smartphones being compared, are limited to 4G networks, while their successors can reliably latch onto 5G networks. Having said that, both devices have 5000mAh batteries and potent imaging hardware. Simply put, buyers can consider these devices for their camera equipment and battery endurance if they are available at deeply discounted prices.

