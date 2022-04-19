Redmi, Xiaomi, Poco Smartphones To Get Android 13 Update: Here’s The List Features oi-Akshay Kumar

Xiaomi hasn't yet upgraded a handful of its phones to the latest Android 12 version. However, it seems to be working on updating a lot of its devices to the new iteration of the OS i.e. Android 13. Xiaomi news-centric blog Xiaomiui has released the list of Redmi, Xiaomi, and Poco phones that will be getting the Android 13 update.

Android 13 Update For Xiaomi, Redmi, And Poco Phones Is In Works

According to the source, the smartphone models from Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco that were released after 2021 will be getting the Android 13 update. The new firmware is claimed to be released in the coming months. It's worth mentioning that Xiaomi and its sub-brands Redmi and Poco haven't yet officially revealed their plans for the Android 13 update as of yet. So, it's worth noting the users take this list with a pinch of salt for now.

List Of Xiaomi Devices Getting Android 13 Update

As mentioned by the report, the popular Xiaomi devices like the Mi 10s, Mi 11, Mi 11 Lite, and Mi Mix 4 will be getting the Android 13 treatment in the future. Listed below are all the Mi devices expected to get the update.

• Mi 10S

• Mi 11

• Mi 11 Pro

• Mi 11 Ultra

• Mi 11i

• Mi 11X

• Mi 11X Pro

• Xiaomi 11i / Hypercharge

• Xiaomi 11T / Pro

• Mi 11 Lite 4G/5G/LE/Lite NE 5G

• Xiaomi 12S

• Xiaomi 12S Pro

• Xiaomi 12

• Xiaomi 12 Pro

• Xiaomi 12 Lite

• Xiaomi 12X

• Xiaomi 12X (India)

• Xiaomi 12X Pro (India)

• Xiaomi MIX 4

• Xiaomi MIX FOLD / FOLD 2

• Xiaomi CIVI / CIVI S

• Xiaomi Pad 5 Series

List Of Poco Phones Getting Android 13 Update

These Poco smartphones are reportedly set to get the Android 13 update, whenever the brand plans to release it.

• POCO F3/GT

• POCO X3 GT / X3 Pro

• POCO F4/Pro/GT

• POCO M3 Pro 5G /M4 Pro 5G/M4 Pro 4G

• POCO M4 5G

List Of Redmi Phones Getting Android 13 Update

Lastly, the source has mentioned that the popular Redmi smartphones like the Redmi 10 series, Redmi Note 10/11, and Redmi K devices will be getting the Android 13 update.

• Redmi 10/Prime/2022/Prime 2022

• Redmi 10 5G / Prime+ 5G

• Redmi 10C / Redmi 10 (India)

• Redmi Note 10/10S/Pro/Pro Max/Pro 5G

• Redmi Note 10T/10 5G

• Redmi Note 11/NFC/11S/Pro 4G/Pro 5G/Pro+ 5G

• Redmi Note 11 Pro / Pro+ / 11E Pro

• Redmi Note 11T/11 5G/4G

• Redmi K40/Pro/Pro+/Gaming/K40S

• Redmi K50/Pro/Gaming

In addition, to revealing the phones that will get the new update, the source has also listed the names of the devices that will not get the new OS treatment. So, take a look below for the models that will not get it.

List Of Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco Devices That Might Not Get Android 13 Update

• Redmi K30 Pro / Zoom Edition

• Redmi K30S Ultra

• POCO F2 Pro

• Mi 10 / Pro / Ultra

• Mi 10T / Pro

• Redmi 9 / Prime / 9T / Power

• Redmi Note 9 / 9S / Pro / Pro Max

• Redmi Note 9 4G / 5G / 9T 5G

• Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G

• Redmi K30 4G/5G/Ultra/K30i 5G/Racing

• POCO X3 / NFC

• POCO X2 / M2 / M2 Pro

• Mi 10 Lite/Youth Edition

• Mi 10i/10T Lite

• Mi Note 10 Lite

That said, this is only a tentative list of Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco smartphones/tablets that will be getting the Android 13 update. Though it's worth mentioning that going by the brand's record, the flagship phones like the Mi 12, Mi Mix 4, and Redmi K50 will be among the first to get the latest Android treatment.

Best Mobiles in India