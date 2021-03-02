ENGLISH

    Reliance Digital March Sale: Discount Offers On Premium Smartphones

    By
    |

    Reliance Digital, the online retailer arm of Reliance Industries Ltd. has come up with a slew of offers and discounts. Well, the online retailer has announced new discounts on premium smartphones as it is the beginning of a new month. These discounts will make premium smartphones more affordable in the country.

    Reliance Digital March Month Sale 2021
     

    Are you looking forward to upgrading to a new premium smartphone and looking for notable deals that will make the same affordable? Well, then it is the right time for you to make the purchase as Reliance Digital has come up with unbelievable deals and discounts.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 256 GB, 8 GB RAM (Offer Price: Rs. 73,999 , MRP: Rs. 87,999 (Inclusive of all taxes) You Save: 16%( Rs. 14,000)

    Key Specs

    • 6.2 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 Processor
    • 8GB RAM
    • 128/256GB ROM
    • 12MP + 64MP + 12MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • WiFi 6
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth 5.1
    • Dual SIM
    • 5G SA/NSA
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 4000mAh Battery
    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 256 GB, 12 GB RAM (Offer Price: Rs. 105,999 , MRP: Rs. 128,999 (Inclusive of all taxes) You Save: 18% ( Rs. 23,000)
     

    Key Specs

    • 6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
    • 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage
    • Android 11 with One UI 3.1
    • 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
    • 40MP front camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Apple iPhone 11 128 GB (You Save: 5%( Rs. 2,995)) (Deal Price: Rs. 56,905 , MRP: Rs. 59,900)

    Apple iPhone 11 128 GB (You Save: 5%( Rs. 2,995)) (Deal Price: Rs. 56,905 , MRP: Rs. 59,900)

    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1792×828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
    • Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine
    • 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
    • iOS 13
    • Water and dust resistant (IP68)
    • Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
    • 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera + 12MP 120° Ultra Wide (f/2.4) secondary camera
    • 12MP front camera
    • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
    Apple iPhone 12 Mini 128 GB, Black ((Deal Price: Rs. 71,155 , Offer Price: Rs. 74,900 MRP: Rs. 74,900 (Inclusive of all taxes) You Save: 5%( Rs. 3,745))

    Apple iPhone 12 Mini 128 GB, Black ((Deal Price: Rs. 71,155 , Offer Price: Rs. 74,900 MRP: Rs. 74,900 (Inclusive of all taxes) You Save: 5%( Rs. 3,745))

    Key Specs

    • 5.4 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
    • 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    • Wireless Charging
    Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 256 GB, Pacific Blue (Deal Price: Rs. 132,905 , MRP: Rs. 139,900 (Inclusive of all taxes) You Save: 5%( Rs. 6,995))

    Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 256 GB, Pacific Blue (Deal Price: Rs. 132,905 , MRP: Rs. 139,900 (Inclusive of all taxes) You Save: 5%( Rs. 6,995))

    Key Specs

    • 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
    • 6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    • Wireless Charging
    Apple iPhone SE 128 GB (Deal Price: Rs. 42,655 , MRP: Rs. 44,900 (Inclusive of all taxes) You Save: 5%( Rs. 2,245))

    Apple iPhone SE 128 GB (Deal Price: Rs. 42,655 , MRP: Rs. 44,900 (Inclusive of all taxes) You Save: 5%( Rs. 2,245))

    Key Specs

    • 4.7 Inch (1334 X 750 Pixels) IPS 326 Ppi Display
    • Six-Core A13 Bionic 64-Bit Processor
    • 64/128/256GB ROM
    • 12MP Wide-Angle Camera With OIS
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • TouchID Fingerprint Sensor
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • NFC With Reader Mode
    • GPS With GLONASS
    • Li-Ion 1821 mAh, non-removable Battery

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 3, 2021, 4:00 [IST]
    X