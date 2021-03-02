Reliance Digital March Sale: Discount Offers On Premium Smartphones

Are you looking forward to upgrading to a new premium smartphone and looking for notable deals that will make the same affordable? Well, then it is the right time for you to make the purchase as Reliance Digital has come up with unbelievable deals and discounts.

Samsung Galaxy S21 256 GB, 8 GB RAM (Offer Price: Rs. 73,999 , MRP: Rs. 87,999 (Inclusive of all taxes) You Save: 16%( Rs. 14,000)

Buy This Offer On Reliance Digital

Key Specs

6.2 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display

Octa Core Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 Processor

8GB RAM

128/256GB ROM

12MP + 64MP + 12MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

WiFi 6

NFC

Bluetooth 5.1

Dual SIM

5G SA/NSA

Fingerprint Sensor

4000mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 256 GB, 12 GB RAM (Offer Price: Rs. 105,999 , MRP: Rs. 128,999 (Inclusive of all taxes) You Save: 18% ( Rs. 23,000)

Buy This Offer On Reliance Digital

Key Specs

6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor

12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

108MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Apple iPhone 11 128 GB (You Save: 5%( Rs. 2,995)) (Deal Price: Rs. 56,905 , MRP: Rs. 59,900)

Buy This Offer On Reliance Digital

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1792×828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 13

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera + 12MP 120° Ultra Wide (f/2.4) secondary camera

12MP front camera

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Apple iPhone 12 Mini 128 GB, Black ((Deal Price: Rs. 71,155 , Offer Price: Rs. 74,900 MRP: Rs. 74,900 (Inclusive of all taxes) You Save: 5%( Rs. 3,745))

Buy This Offer On Reliance Digital

Key Specs

5.4 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 256 GB, Pacific Blue (Deal Price: Rs. 132,905 , MRP: Rs. 139,900 (Inclusive of all taxes) You Save: 5%( Rs. 6,995))

Buy This Offer On Reliance Digital

Key Specs

6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Apple iPhone SE 128 GB (Deal Price: Rs. 42,655 , MRP: Rs. 44,900 (Inclusive of all taxes) You Save: 5%( Rs. 2,245))

Buy This Offer On Reliance Digital

Key Specs