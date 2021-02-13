Just In
Reliance Digital Smartphone Offer February 2021: Discount On Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, And more
Though you can always find deals and discounts on Samsung, Apple, and OnePlus smartphones online, it is hard to get a similar deal from an offline store. If you are someone, who prefers buying smartphones and looking for some sort of deal, then Reliance has got you covered.
Reliance Digital introduced smartphone offers for premium smartphone brands like Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus. If you are planning to buy a phone like the iPhone 11, the device is now available with up to 10 percent cashback along with 6 months extended warranty.
A similar offer is also available on the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Samsung smartphones like the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and the Galaxy A71 are also under offer. Here are some of the best picks from the Reliance Digital Smartphone Offer in February 2021.
Apple iPhone 11
Offers:
- 10% Cashback Upto Rs. 10,000 on Citibank Credit card EMI transactions
- Get 6 Month Extended Warranty after clicking on ADD TO CART and selecting product.
- Phone Fest Offer
Buy This Offer On Reliance Digital
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792×828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 13
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP front camera
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Apple iPhone 12 Mini 128 GB, White
Offers:
- 10% Cashback Upto Rs. 10,000 on Citibank Credit card EMI transactions
- Get 6 Month Extended Warranty after clicking on ADD TO CART and selecting product.
- Phone Fest Offer
Buy This Offer On Reliance Digital
Key Specs
- 5.4 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Offers:
- 10% Cashback Upto Rs. 10,000 on Citibank Credit card EMI transactions
- Get 6 Month Extended Warranty after clicking on ADD TO CART and selecting product.
- Phone Fest Offer
Buy This Offer On Reliance Digital
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Apple iPhone SE 128 GB, Red (Includes Earpods and Adapter)
Offers:
- 10% Cashback Upto Rs. 10,000 on Citibank Credit card EMI transactions
- Get 6 Month Extended Warranty after clicking on ADD TO CART and selecting product.
- Phone Fest Offer
Buy This Offer On Reliance Digital
Key Specs
- 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 625 cd/m2 max brightness
- Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 13
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera
- 7MP front camera
- Gigabit-class 4G LTE up to 1.6Gbps
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Oppo A53 64 GB, 4 GB RAM, Fairy White, Smartphone
Offers:
- Get Reconnect Stereo Braided Cable worth Rs.399 at Rs.1
- 10% Cashback Upto Rs. 10,000 on Citibank Credit card EMI transactions
- Get Flat 2% Off after clicking on ADD TO CART
- Phone Fest Offer
Buy This Offer On Reliance Digital
Key Specs
- 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 625 cd/m2 max brightness
- Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 13
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera
- 7MP front camera
- TouchID Fingerprint sensor
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Samsung Galaxy A71, 128 GB 8 GB RAM
Offers:
- 10% Cashback Upto Rs. 10,000 on Citibank Credit card EMI transactions
- Get Flat 2% Off after clicking on ADD TO CART
- Get Reconnect Powerbank Blue worth Rs. 1799 at Rs. 299
- Get Reconnect Powerbank Red worth Rs. 1799 at Rs.299
- Get RET USB Multi Adapter worth Rs.1899 at Rs.1
- Phone Fest Offer
Buy This Offer On Reliance Digital
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus screen
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S21 128 GB, 8 GB RAM, Phantom White, Smartphone
Offers:
- Additional Cashback on Credit Card One-time Full Payment.
- Additional Cashback on Debit Card No-Cost EMIs.
- Additional Cashback on Debit Card Low-cost EMIs.
- Credit Card No-Cost EMI Options.
- Debit Card No-Cost EMI Options.
- Credit Card Low-Cost EMI Options.
- Debit Card Low-Cost EMI Options.
- EMIs (Credit Cards) from Rs. 3,295.09/month
Buy This Offer On Reliance Digital
Key Specs
- 6.2 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
- Octa Core Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 Processor
- 8GB RAM
- 128/256GB ROM
- 12MP + 64MP + 12MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- WiFi 6
- NFC
- Bluetooth 5.1
- Dual SIM
- 5G SA/NSA
- Fingerprint Sensor
- IP68
- 4000mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 128 GB, 8 GB RAM, Phantom Violet, Smartphone
Offers:
- 10% Cashback Upto Rs. 10,000 on Citibank Credit card EMI transactions T&C
- Get Flat 2% Off after clicking on ADD TO CART
- Phone Fest Offer
Buy This Offer On Reliance Digital
Key Specs
- 6.7 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
- Octa Core Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 Processor
- 8GB RAM
- 128/256GB ROM
- 12MP + 64MP + 12MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- WiFi 6
- NFC
- Bluetooth 5.1
- Dual SIM
- 5G SA/NSA
- Fingerprint Sensor
- IP68
- 4800mAh Battery
