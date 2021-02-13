Reliance Digital Smartphone Offer February 2021: Discount On Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, And more

Reliance Digital introduced smartphone offers for premium smartphone brands like Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus. If you are planning to buy a phone like the iPhone 11, the device is now available with up to 10 percent cashback along with 6 months extended warranty.

A similar offer is also available on the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Samsung smartphones like the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and the Galaxy A71 are also under offer. Here are some of the best picks from the Reliance Digital Smartphone Offer in February 2021.

Apple iPhone 11

Offers:

10% Cashback Upto Rs. 10,000 on Citibank Credit card EMI transactions

Get 6 Month Extended Warranty after clicking on ADD TO CART and selecting product.

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1792×828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 13

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP front camera

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Apple iPhone 12 Mini 128 GB, White

Offers:

10% Cashback Upto Rs. 10,000 on Citibank Credit card EMI transactions

Get 6 Month Extended Warranty after clicking on ADD TO CART and selecting product.

Key Specs

5.4 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Offers:

10% Cashback Upto Rs. 10,000 on Citibank Credit card EMI transactions

Get 6 Month Extended Warranty after clicking on ADD TO CART and selecting product.

Key Specs

6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Apple iPhone SE 128 GB, Red (Includes Earpods and Adapter)

Offers:

10% Cashback Upto Rs. 10,000 on Citibank Credit card EMI transactions

Get 6 Month Extended Warranty after clicking on ADD TO CART and selecting product.

Key Specs

4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 625 cd/m2 max brightness

Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 13

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera

7MP front camera

Gigabit-class 4G LTE up to 1.6Gbps

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Oppo A53 64 GB, 4 GB RAM, Fairy White, Smartphone

Offers:

Get Reconnect Stereo Braided Cable worth Rs.399 at Rs.1

10% Cashback Upto Rs. 10,000 on Citibank Credit card EMI transactions

Get Flat 2% Off after clicking on ADD TO CART

Key Specs

Samsung Galaxy A71, 128 GB 8 GB RAM

Offers:

10% Cashback Upto Rs. 10,000 on Citibank Credit card EMI transactions

Get Flat 2% Off after clicking on ADD TO CART

Get Reconnect Powerbank Blue worth Rs. 1799 at Rs. 299

Get Reconnect Powerbank Red worth Rs. 1799 at Rs.299

Get RET USB Multi Adapter worth Rs.1899 at Rs.1

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus screen

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S21 128 GB, 8 GB RAM, Phantom White, Smartphone

Offers:

Additional Cashback on Credit Card One-time Full Payment.

Additional Cashback on Debit Card No-Cost EMIs.

Additional Cashback on Debit Card Low-cost EMIs.

Credit Card No-Cost EMI Options.

Debit Card No-Cost EMI Options.

Credit Card Low-Cost EMI Options.

Debit Card Low-Cost EMI Options.

EMIs (Credit Cards) from Rs. 3,295.09/month

Key Specs

6.2 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display

Octa Core Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 Processor

8GB RAM

128/256GB ROM

12MP + 64MP + 12MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

WiFi 6

NFC

Bluetooth 5.1

Dual SIM

5G SA/NSA

Fingerprint Sensor

IP68

4000mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 128 GB, 8 GB RAM, Phantom Violet, Smartphone

Offers:

10% Cashback Upto Rs. 10,000 on Citibank Credit card EMI transactions T&C

Get Flat 2% Off after clicking on ADD TO CART

Key Specs