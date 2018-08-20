Republic Day 2017 offers: Find discounts on iPhone 7, Lenovo P2, SAMSUNG Galaxy S7, and more

Today, Flipkart debuts the Republic Day Sale in the country offering a slew of attractive deals and discounts on a wide range of products such as TVs, smartphones, laptops, accessories, and more. All these offers can be availed via Flipkart app, website and Flipkart Lite as well.

When it comes to smartphones, Flipkart is providing enticing deals on a range of smartphones from mid-range to high-end. The iPhone 7 is available at up to Rs. 25,000 discount on the online store on exchanging the device.

In addition to these offers, Flipkart is also providing 10% discount on all the transactions made above Rs. 5,000 using Citi credit cards.

If you are looking to purchase a new smartphone, this Republic Day Sale is the right time as you can bag a considerable discount on your new purchase. This offer is valid only until January 26, 2017. So, hurry up! Check out the deals on smartphones from below.

9% off on Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (Gold, 32 GB) Buy At Price of Rs 14,400

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

3300mAh battery 16% off Lenovo Z2 Plus (Black, 32 GB) Buy At Price of Rs 14,999

Key Specs 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display

2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Dual (nano) SIM

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 7% off on Apple iPhone 7 (Jet Black, 128 GB) Buy At Price of Rs 65,000

Key Specs 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 3D Touch

Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU, M10 motion co-processor

2GB RAM, 32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 10

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP camera, f/1.8 aperture

7MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

TouchID Fingerprint sensor, Stereo speakers

4G VoLTE

1960mAh built-in battery with up to 10 days standby Moto Z Play with Style Mod (Black, 32 GB) Buy At Price of Rs 24,999 (Get upto ₹22,000 off on exchange)

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, 403ppi

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Front-ported loudspeaker,3-microphones

4G LTE

3510mAh battery with Turbo charging Lenovo P2 (Gold, 32 GB) (With 4 GB RAM) Buy At Price of Rs 17,999 (Get upto ₹15,000 off on exchange)

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB / 4GB RAM

32GB / 64GB internal memory

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

5100mAh battery with fast charging 9% off on SAMSUNG Galaxy On8 (Gold, 16 GB) Buy At Price of Rs 14,400

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7580 processor

3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G LTE

3300mAh battery 28% off on Panasonic ELUGA Mark 2 (Gold, 32 GB) Buy At Price of Rs 9,999

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS Oncell 2.5D curved glass display with Asahi Dragon Trail glass protection

1.3GHz Octa-core MediaTek MT6753 processor with Mali T720-MP3 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture, 1080p video recording

5MP front-facing camera, 88-degree wide-angle lens

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with fast charging 20% off on LYF Water 7 (Silver, 16 GB) Buy At Price of Rs 7,999

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Asahi Dragontrail Glass protection

Octa-Core 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 615, processor with Adreno 405 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB via MicroSD

Android 5.1 (Lollipop)

Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano/MicroSD)

13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery 10% off on SAMSUNG Galaxy S7 Buy At Price of Rs 43,400

Key Specs 5.1-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 577 PPI Super AMOLED always-on display

Octa-Core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad) processor

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

32/64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

Heart rate sensor, Fingerprint sensor, Barometer

IP68 ratings water and dust resistance

4G LTE

3000mAh battery