Samsung Carnival starts: Avail huge discounts on latest smartphones now

Samsung, the leading mobile and consumer durable brand has announced Samsung Carnival on Amazon with attractive Amazon Pay cashback offers. The Samsung carnival starts today, i.e. March 5 and will run till March 08, 2018. The three day carnival will offer some exciting discounts and cash back offers to buyers in India.
For instance, you will get Amazon Pay cashback of Rs. 8,000 if you purchase the flagship- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 on Amazon. Similarly, the Galaxy A8+ effective price will be Rs. 28, 990, including an Amazon Pay cashback of Rs. 4,000.
Besides, the carnival will also offer discounts and cash backs on Samsung's On series smartphones. Here we bring you all the information related to Samsung Carnival.
Samsung Galaxy Note8 (Offer: Rs 8,000 Discount)
Best Price of Rs Galaxy Note 8
Key Features
- 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash and secondary 12MP camera
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera with f/1.7 aperture, wide-angle lens
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
13% off on Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
Key Features
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S8 (Offer: Rs 4,000 Discount)
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S8
Key Features
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (Offer: Rs 17,500 Discount)
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch Quad HD Super AMOLED Display
- Exynos/Snapdragon 820 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- LTE
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- IP68
- Always-On Display
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3600 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro
Key Features
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro (Offer: Rs 2,210 Discount)
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Protection
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 16MP front camera with f/1.9 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy J7 pro (Offers: Rs 3,400 Discount)
Best Price of Rs Samsung Galaxy J7 pro
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch FHD Super AMOLED Display
- 1.6GHz Exynos 7870 Octa-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G LTE/WiFi
- Samsung Pay
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3600mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime 64GB (Offer: Rs 2,000 Cash Back)
Best Price of Rs Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with ARM Mali-T830 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 13MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 2018
Best Price of Rs Samsung galaxy A8 Plus
Key Features
- 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera
- 16MP front camera
- secondary 8MP camera with f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Samsung Galaxy J7 Max (Black, 32GB) with Rs 4,250 Discount Offers
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J7 Max
Key Features
- 5.7-inch PLS TFT LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 1920 pixels resolution and 16M color support
- 13MP primary camera with recording @30fps, f1.7 flash, auto focus
- 13MP front facing camera
- Android v7 Nougat operating system with 1.6GHz Mediatek MT6757 octa core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB and dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)
- 3300mAH lithium-ion battery
