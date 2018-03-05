Samsung Carnival starts: Avail huge discounts on latest smartphones now

Samsung, the leading mobile and consumer durable brand has announced Samsung Carnival on Amazon with attractive Amazon Pay cashback offers. The Samsung carnival starts today, i.e. March 5 and will run till March 08, 2018. The three day carnival will offer some exciting discounts and cash back offers to buyers in India.

For instance, you will get Amazon Pay cashback of Rs. 8,000 if you purchase the flagship- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 on Amazon. Similarly, the Galaxy A8+ effective price will be Rs. 28, 990, including an Amazon Pay cashback of Rs. 4,000.

Besides, the carnival will also offer discounts and cash backs on Samsung's On series smartphones. Here we bring you all the information related to Samsung Carnival.

