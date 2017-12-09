Samsung Christmas Carnival Discount offers: Get up to Rs 8,000 Paytm cashback on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S

Samsung, which is one the biggest and most trusted consumer electronics and mobile phones brand, has announced its Christmas Carnival sale on its official online store 'Samsung Shop'.
Samsung Shop, the official online shopping destination for consumers, offers a wide portfolio of Samsung products covering smartphones, televisions, home appliances, memory and IT products with richer content, detailed product information, and pan India delivery.
As such Samsung Shop is bringing in exclusive deals on a range of Samsung mobiles, speakers, audio accessories, wearable devices and televisions during this period. Newly-launched products such as Gear Fit2 Pro and Gear Sport wearable devices will also be available on Samsung Shop during the Christmas Carnival at attractive no-cost EMIs on leading credit cards.
The carnival has started from December 08 and will go on until December 15, 2017. Here are some of the products that you can grab while the carnival is still live.
Samsung Galaxy S8 (Buy on Paytm Mall with Rs.8000 cashback)
Key Features
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S8+
Key Features
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (Buy on Paytm Mall with Rs.8000 cashback)
Key Features
- 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with Adreno 540 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB/128GB/256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash
- secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with fast charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA)
Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro (2 GB RAM & 16GB ROM) (Gold)
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 2600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 16 GB (Golden) (Flat 45% off on Makemytrip with Bajaj Finserv)
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery
32% off on Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) 32 GB (Gold)
Key Features
- 5.2 Inch FHD Super AMOLED Display
- 1.9GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 16MP Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- NFC
- Type-C
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3000mAh Battery
Exchange offer available on Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) 32 GB (Black)
Key Features
- 5.7 Inch FHD Super AMOLED Display
- 1.9GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 16MP Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- NFC
- Type-C
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3600mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Max 32 GB (Gold) (Flat 45% off on Makemytrip with Bajaj Finserv)
Key Features
- 5.7 Inch Full HD Display
- 1.6GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G LTE/WiFi
- Samsung Pay Mini
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3300mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (Flat 45% off on Makemytrip with Bajaj Finserv)
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB Internal Storage, expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S7 (Flat 45% off on Makemytrip with Bajaj Finserv)
Key Features
- 5.1 Inch Quad HD Super AMOLED Display
- Exynos/Snapdragon 820 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- LTE
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- Always-On Display
- Fingerprint Sensor
- IP 68
- 3000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro (Flat 10% SuperCash with Mobikwik upto Rs 4000/-)
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core Exynos 3475 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual (micro) SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 1080p video recording
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 2600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On8 (Flat 10% SuperCash with Mobikwik upto Rs 4000/) and (Flat 45% off on Makemytrip with Bajaj Finserv)
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7580 processor
- 3GB RAM, 16GB internal memory, expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J3 (2016) (Flat 10% SuperCash with Mobikwik upto Rs 4000/- )
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC9830 64-bit processor with Mali-400 GPU
- 1.5GB RAM, 8GB internal memory, expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G
- 2600mAh battery