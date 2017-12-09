Samsung Christmas Carnival Discount offers: Get up to Rs 8,000 Paytm cashback on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S

Samsung, which is one the biggest and most trusted consumer electronics and mobile phones brand, has announced its Christmas Carnival sale on its official online store 'Samsung Shop'.

Samsung Shop, the official online shopping destination for consumers, offers a wide portfolio of Samsung products covering smartphones, televisions, home appliances, memory and IT products with richer content, detailed product information, and pan India delivery.

As such Samsung Shop is bringing in exclusive deals on a range of Samsung mobiles, speakers, audio accessories, wearable devices and televisions during this period. Newly-launched products such as Gear Fit2 Pro and Gear Sport wearable devices will also be available on Samsung Shop during the Christmas Carnival at attractive no-cost EMIs on leading credit cards.

The carnival has started from December 08 and will go on until December 15, 2017. Here are some of the products that you can grab while the carnival is still live.

