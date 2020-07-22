Flipakrt Samsung Days Offers: Last Day Discount And EMI Offers On Samsung Smartphones

If you are eying to upgrade your existing smartphone to a Samsung smartphone or even planning to gift someone, then this is the right time to do it. We have curated some of the best models from the Samsung Days Offer, which are worth considering.

Samsung Galaxy S20

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is the compact flagship of 2020 from the Korean smartphone maker. This device is currently available for Rs. 70,499 and it offers 128GB of fast UFS based storage along with a 64MP primary camera.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is a slightly bigger version of the Samsung Galaxy S20 with a massive 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display. This smartphone is currently on sale for Rs. 77,999 and it also offers 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is the most powerful smartphone that the company has ever made with a 108MP primary camera. This model supports 100x hybrid zoom for Rs. 97,999. If you want a flagship smartphone with no compromise, then this the smartphone to consider.

Samsung Galaxy A21s

The Samsung Galaxy A21s is the latest entrant in the mid-range A-series smartphone range from the company. This phone comes with an Infinity-O notch and it is currently on offer, where you can grab one for just Rs. 16,499.

Samsung Galaxy A51

The Samsung Galaxy A51 is for those, who want a slight big smartphone. It is an amazing device for multimedia consumption, as it comes with a big AMOLED screen with an Infinity-O style notch and it is currently available for Rs. 25,250.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

For just Rs. 42,999 you can now get the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The smartphone has a great camera setup and runs on Android 10 OS with custom OneUI skin on top.

Samsung Galaxy A71

The Samsung Galaxy A71 offers 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Like most of the A-series smartphones, it also comes with an AMOLED screen and packs a 64MP primary camera. And all this costs just Rs. 32,999.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is based on the flagship processor and it also comes with an S-Pen and an AMOLED screen. All this could be yours for just Rs. 40,999.