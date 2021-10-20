Just In
Samsung Diwali Festival Sale: Attractive Discount Offers On Top Smartphones
Diwali festival is right around the corner and bringing with several discount bonanzas. For instance, the Samsung Diwali Festival Sale is one of the best places to shop for a new smartphone. If you're looking for any flagship phone like the Samsung S20 FE or even the foldable series - then the Samsung Diwali Festival Sale is the best place to shop at. Here are the details of the Samsung Diwali Festival Sale and everything you need to know about it.
Premium flagship phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 are available at a discount at the Samsung Diwali Festival Sale. Other foldable phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 are also available at the Samsung Diwali Festival Sale. If you're looking for other flagships, even the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S21 5G, and others are also available at a sale at the Samsung Diwali Festival Sale.
Plus, devices like the Samsung Galaxy M series are also available at a discount at the Samsung Diwali Festival Sale. Devices like the Samsung Galaxy M52, Galaxy M32, Galaxy M51, and so on can be purchased at a discount.
Other phones like the Samsung Galaxy F42, Galaxy F22 are also available at a discount at the Samsung Diwali Festival Sale. One can even check out Samsung phones like the Galaxy A22, Galaxy A52s, and so on. All in all, if you're a Samsung phone and looking for an upgrade, the Samsung Diwali Festival Sale is the best place to shop.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (47% Off)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 74,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 38,499
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available at 47% discount during Samsung Fab Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 38,499 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Note20 (48% Off)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 86,000 ; Deal Price: Rs. 43,499
Samsung Galaxy Note20 is available at 48% discount during Samsung Fab Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 43,499 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (13% Off)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 1,71,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 149,999
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is available at 13% discount during Samsung Fab Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 149,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (11% Off)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 95,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 84,999
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is available at 11% discount during Samsung Fab Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 84,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 (37% Off)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 189,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 119,999
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 is available at 37% discount during Samsung Fab Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 119,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (35% Off)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 83,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 54,999
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is available at 35% discount during Samsung Fab Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 54,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (18% Off)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 128,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,05,999
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is available at 18% discount during Samsung Fab Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,05,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (6GB RAM) (29% Off)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 34,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 23,249
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is available at 29% discount during Samsung Fab Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 23,249 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy F42 5G (6GB RAM) (25% Off)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 23,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,249
Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is available at 25% discount during Samsung Fab Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 23,249 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy F22 (4GB RAM) (20% Off)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 14,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 10,799
Samsung Galaxy F22 is available at 20% discount during Samsung Fab Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,799 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M51 (6GB RAM) (31% Off)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 28,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 17,999
Samsung Galaxy M51 is available at 31% discount during Samsung Fab Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy A22 (10% Off)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 20,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,649
Samsung Galaxy A22 is available at 10% discount during Samsung Fab Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,649 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (8GB RAM) (29% Off)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 34,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 24,299
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is available at 29% discount during Samsung Fab Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,299 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy F42 5G (8GB RAM) (23% Off)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 25,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 18,249
Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is available at 23% discount during Samsung Fab Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,249 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (8GB RAM) (27% Off)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 25,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 17,249
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is available at 23% discount during Samsung Fab Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,249 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M12 (6GB RAM) (26% Off)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 15,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 11,499
Samsung Galaxy M12 is available at 10% discount during Samsung Fab Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,499 onwards during the sale.
