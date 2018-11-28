Samsung FEST 26th 1st Dec: Discounts and Cashback Offers on Smartphones

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Samsung has been constantly providing benefits to the users, by introducing its various sales strategies every now and then. These sales are a plus point to some users who don't only like to get confined to few E-commerce sites.
Considering a clamorous demand for some attractive offers by some consumers, the company has come up with an attractive scheme called- "Samsung FEST". This sale project caters heavy discount and attractive cash back offers on few Samsung devices and other gadgets. Also, it is crucial to let you know this sale has already started and will end on 1st November.
From the official site of Samsung, users can get some offers like- 10% cashback of up to Rs. 500 with Paytm, Rs. 3,000 cashback with HDFC bank, and plenty more. The website also offers a 1 year warranty policy on its devices.
Besides, these devices have some quality features which you can consider before buying. These attributes are Super AMOLED displays, chat over video feature with which you can chat with your friends on social media, and watch videos at the same time, multiple lens camera setup, waterproof resistance, and plenty more.
Samsung Galaxy On NXT (Get 10% up to ₹500/- Cashback with Paytm.)
Buy This offer on Samsung eStore
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 16GB / 32GB / 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy on8 (Get 10% up to ₹500/- Cashback with Paytm.)
Buy This offer on Samsung eStore
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- secondary 5MP camera with f/1.9 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy on6(Get 10% up to ₹500/- Cashback with Paytm.)
Buy This offer on Samsung eStore
Key Specs
- 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5:9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro(Get 10% up to ₹500/- Cashback with Paytm.)
Buy This offer on Samsung eStore
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core Exynos 3475 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual (micro) SIM
- 8MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro(Get 10% up to ₹500/- Cashback with Paytm.)
Buy This offer on Samsung eStore
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core Exynos 3475 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual (micro) SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime(Get 10% up to ₹500/- Cashback with Paytm.)
Buy This offer on Samsung eStore
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with ARM Mali-T830 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy on MAX(Get 10% up to ₹500/- Cashback with Paytm.)
Buy This offer on Samsung eStore
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- MediaTek Helio P25 Lite Octa-Core (2.39GHz + 1.69GHz) 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- Samsung Pay Mini
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture
- 13MP front camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4+5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A7(Get 10% up to ₹2000/- Cashback on HDFC Creadi Card.)
Buy This offer on Samsung eStore
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage, 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 24MP rear camera and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera
- 24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A9 2018(Get 10% up to ₹3000/- Cashback on HDFC Creadi Card.)
Buy This offer on Samsung eStore
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
- 24MP rear camera and 10MP wide-angle and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP camera
- 24MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh battery with adaptive fast charging