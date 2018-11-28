Samsung FEST 26th 1st Dec: Discounts and Cashback Offers on Smartphones

Samsung has been constantly providing benefits to the users, by introducing its various sales strategies every now and then. These sales are a plus point to some users who don't only like to get confined to few E-commerce sites.

Considering a clamorous demand for some attractive offers by some consumers, the company has come up with an attractive scheme called- "Samsung FEST". This sale project caters heavy discount and attractive cash back offers on few Samsung devices and other gadgets. Also, it is crucial to let you know this sale has already started and will end on 1st November.

From the official site of Samsung, users can get some offers like- 10% cashback of up to Rs. 500 with Paytm, Rs. 3,000 cashback with HDFC bank, and plenty more. The website also offers a 1 year warranty policy on its devices.

Besides, these devices have some quality features which you can consider before buying. These attributes are Super AMOLED displays, chat over video feature with which you can chat with your friends on social media, and watch videos at the same time, multiple lens camera setup, waterproof resistance, and plenty more.

Samsung Galaxy On NXT (Get 10% up to ₹500/- Cashback with Paytm.) Buy This offer on Samsung eStore

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB RAM, 16GB / 32GB / 64GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy on8 (Get 10% up to ₹500/- Cashback with Paytm.) Buy This offer on Samsung eStore

Key Specs

6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash

secondary 5MP camera with f/1.9 aperture

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Samsung Galaxy on6(Get 10% up to ₹500/- Cashback with Paytm.) Buy This offer on Samsung eStore

Key Specs

5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5:9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro(Get 10% up to ₹500/- Cashback with Paytm.) Buy This offer on Samsung eStore

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.3 GHz quad-core Exynos 3475 processor with Mali-T720 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual (micro) SIM

8MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2600mAh battery Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro(Get 10% up to ₹500/- Cashback with Paytm.) Buy This offer on Samsung eStore

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.3 GHz quad-core Exynos 3475 processor with Mali-T720 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual (micro) SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2600mAh battery Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime(Get 10% up to ₹500/- Cashback with Paytm.) Buy This offer on Samsung eStore

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with ARM Mali-T830 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy on MAX(Get 10% up to ₹500/- Cashback with Paytm.) Buy This offer on Samsung eStore

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT IPS 2.5D curved glass display

MediaTek Helio P25 Lite Octa-Core (2.39GHz + 1.69GHz) 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

Samsung Pay Mini

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture

13MP front camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4+5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS

3300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A7(Get 10% up to ₹2000/- Cashback on HDFC Creadi Card.) Buy This offer on Samsung eStore

Key Specs

6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage, 6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

24MP rear camera and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera

24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A9 2018(Get 10% up to ₹3000/- Cashback on HDFC Creadi Card.) Buy This offer on Samsung eStore

Key Specs

6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)

24MP rear camera and 10MP wide-angle and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP camera

24MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3800mAh battery with adaptive fast charging