Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Samsung Galaxy A12: Design, Display, Battery Compared Features oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

The Samsung Galaxy A13 smartphone was launched in 2022 as a successor to the Samsung Galaxy A12 device of 2021. While the Galaxy A13 brought some incremental upgrades to the display and cameras, it was powered by the same processor as the Galaxy A12. Let's compare the two 4G smartphones and check whether the Galaxy A13 is worth the upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Samsung Galaxy A12: Design

The Samsung Galaxy A13 gets a complete design overhaul. It comes with a flat rear panel with almost flush-fitted camera sensors. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy A12 comes with a small square-shaped camera island that houses the rear camera sensors.

The Galaxy A13 measures 165.1 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm and weighs 195 grams. The Galaxy A12 measures 164 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm and weighs 205 grams.

Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Samsung Galaxy A12: Display

The Samsung Galaxy A13 sports a 6.6-inch PLS LCD with a Full HD+ screen resolution. The display is protected by a layer of Corning's Gorilla Glass 5. In comparison, the Galaxy A12 gets a slightly smaller 6.5-inch PLS LCD with an HD+ screen resolution. Both devices get an obsolete waterdrop notch on the display for the selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Samsung Galaxy A12: Performance

Both smartphones are powered by the Exynos 850 chipset, which is based on the 8nm fabrication process. It is an octa-core processor and features four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. The chipset is paired with a Mali-G52 GPU.

Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Samsung Galaxy A12: Cameras

The Samsung Galaxy A13 gets a quad camera setup at the rear featuring a 50MP primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture, a 5MP ultrawide snapper, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. Selfies are handled by the 8MP shooter at the front.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 also comes with a quad camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, a 5MP ultrawide shooter, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 8MP front-facing camera.

Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Samsung Galaxy A12: Battery

Both smartphones come with a USB Type-C charging port and are powered by a 5000mAh battery under their hoods. The battery is paired with a 15W charging system.

Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Samsung Galaxy A12: Conclusion

The Samsung Galaxy A13 currently retails for ₹14,499 in India. The Samsung Galaxy A12 is cheaper at ₹12,490 for the same 4GB RAM+ 64GB memory configuration. The Samsung Galaxy A13 is a tad bit pricier but comes with a better-looking design and an improved display, which is worth the extra bucks.

Best Mobiles in India