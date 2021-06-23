Samsung Galaxy A52 Brightness Issue With HDR Video Playback; How To Fix? Features oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung has launched multiple devices in its Galaxy A series this year including the Galaxy A52. The company has introduced the majority of its recent offerings with a high-resolution Super AMOLED display. The Galaxy A52 is also equipped with a high-end panel that has HDR 10 certification as well to enhance the viewing experience. However, some reports online suggest that the users might be experiencing some issues with the HDR 10 video playback post the latest update. What is the new issue and how can you fix it? Take a look:

What's Causing Samsung Galaxy A52 HDR Video Brightness Issue?

Samsung had recently released a new system firmware update for the Galaxy A52 that came along with the June 2021 security patch. This update is said to have a bug that is crashing the HDR video playback. Just for reference, the Galaxy A52 has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display which comes with FHD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR certification.

The device can render 1080p videos with the HDR 10 support on OTT platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime. A report via Gizmochina elaborates the issue with display performance due to this bug. The report reveals that while streaming videos on YouTube the brightness levels don't increase even with the HDR mode on.

As per the report, several other Galaxy A52 users have been complaining about this broken HDR playback issue with their respective units. As of now, Samsung has not addressed any of the reports. Since this issue seems widespread, we might soon get to hear something from Samsung.

How To Fix Samsung Galaxy A52 Brightness Issue With HDR Video Playback?

As mentioned earlier, Samsung has not announced any official fix for the brightness issue with HDR video playback on Galaxy A52. The company is likely to release a fix via the next OTT update. However, you can still workaround with some steps to fix this issue manually.

The easiest way would be to uninstall the last firmware update. However, that might make the device unstable. Disabling the HW overlay option from the Developer options is one of the temporary fixes you can apply. You can follow the steps listed below:

Step 1: You will need to enable the 'Developer' option first. Open the Settings menu and go to the 'About Phone' section.

Step 2: Click on the 'Software information' and head to the 'Build number' option. Hit seven times on this tab to enable the Developer option.

Step 3: Now move back to the main Settings window and search the 'Disable HW overlays' option. Toggle this option on.

As mentioned above, this is a temporary fix that has been suggested by the report highlighting this issue. It might not necessarily fix the HDR video playback brightness issue with the Galaxy A52. Waiting for an official fix would be advised.

