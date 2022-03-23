Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Vs Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G: Can Samsung Beat Its Chinese Counterpart? Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung announced the Galaxy A53 5G on March 21 in India. The device comes with premium design and power-packed features. The phone will compete with smartphones like the OnePlus 9RT and the Oppo Reno7 Pro. Here we'll compare both the Galaxy A53 5G and the Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G, which will help you to pick the right one.

Samsung Galaxy A53 Vs Oppo Reno7 Pro: Display Design

The Samsung Galaxy A53 has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Reno7 Pro features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. The Samsung phone measures 159.6 × 74.8 × 8.1mm and weighs 189gram.

On the other hand, the Reno7 Pro weighs only 180 grams and measures 158.2 x 73.2 x 7.5 mm. Both models have good-looking design; however, the Reno7 Pro has color-changing technology and also light-weight compared to the Samsung phone.

Samsung Galaxy A53 Vs Oppo Reno7 Pro: Performance

The Samsung Galaxy A53 runs Android 12 with One UI 4.1, while the Oppo device ships with Android 11 OS which is a downside. Under the hood, the Reno7 Pro has the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max 5G chip, while the Galaxy A53 comes with the in-house Exynos 1280 SoC. The Oppo Reno7 Pro does not support additional storage expansion which is available in the Samsung device. However, the Reno7 Pro supports expandable RAM.

For battery, the Galaxy A53 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging, while the 4,500 mAh battery fuels the Oppo Reno7 Pro which is paired with 65W SuperVOOC fast charging support and reverse charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A53 Vs Oppo Reno7 Pro: Camera Features

In terms of camera, Oppo has used features a triple-camera setup on the Reno7 pro which includes a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro camera. On the other side, the Galaxy A53 offers a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro shooter. For selfies and videos, both models have a 32MP front-facing camera.

Samsung Galaxy A53 Vs Oppo Reno7 Pro: Pricing Factor

The Samsung Galaxy A53 price starts at Rs. 34,499 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB RAM+ 128GB ROM option will cost Rs. 35,999. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno7 Pro is available in sole 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM variant which is priced at Rs. 39,999.

Further, the Reno7 Pro comes in Starlight Blue and Starlight Black color options, while you get four color options for the Galaxy A53 - Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Peach, and Awesome White.

Which One Should You Buy?

If you are looking for a good design phone, you can pick the Reno7 Pro. It also supports fast-charging that's missing on the Samsung Galaxy A53. However, you get an official IP rating on the Samsung device, which is missing on the Oppo Reno7 Pro. Besides, expandable storage options, Super AMOLED panel and multiple storage options are available for the Galaxy A53 5G.

