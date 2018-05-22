Samsung Galaxy A6+ Vs Nokia 7 Plus: The old rivalry

When HMD Global launched the Nokia 7 Plus in India for Rs 25,999, people started to question the company regarding their pricing strategy and how can they charge more than 25k for a smartphone which is fueled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy A6+ costs Rs 25,990 with runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset, which is an underclocked Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC. A processor is not the only parameter that one should consider while buying a smartphone. Let us compared the Nokia 7 Plus with the Samsung Galaxy A6+.

Design

The Nokia 7 Plus has a full metal unibody design with a soft ceramic coating to offer an uniform look, which also hides the antenna bands. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy A6+ also has a full metal unibody design with antenna bands on the top and bottom part of the smartphone, which are reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy J series of devices. Both phones have a taller 18:9 aspect ratio display with a trimmed down bezels on the top and bottom part of the smartphone. In terms of design, both phones are on point and offer a premium feel and the metal body design will also help the smartphone to dissipate the heat quickly.

Display

The Nokia 7 Plus has a 5.99 inch 1080p FHD+ IPS LCD display with 2160 x 1080px IPS LCD screen, which offers great viewing angle and ample amount of brightness, which makes the display visible even in direct sunlight. Whereas the Samsung Galaxy A6+ has a Super AMOLED display with 2220 x 1080px FHD+ resolution, which offers a wide range of colours, which improves the user experience. Not only that, the AMOLED display will also consume less battery compared to a normal battery. So, if the display is your main priority, the go with the Samsung Galaxy A6+.

Processor, RAM, and Storage.

The Samsung Galaxy A6+ runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset, whereas the Nokia 7 Plus has a much powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa-core chipset. These chipsets are based on 14nm FinFET architecture and the similarities end there. The Snapdragon 660 is a much superior chipset compared to the Snapdragon 450. Be it in a multi-tasking, gaming, or LTE download speeds, the Snapdragon 660 will outperform the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset. Both phones have 4 GB RAM and 64 GB Storage with an option for memory expasion. Overall, the Nokia 7 Plus takes a huge leap over the Samsung Galaxy A6+ and the chipset also continues to help the Nokia 7 Plus even with the camera capabilities.

Cameras

The Nokia 7 Plus has a primary dual camera setup with a 12 MP RGB sensor and a 13 MP telephoto sensor, which comes with a set of features like X2 optical zoom and portrait mode. For stabilisation, the smartphone also offers EIS which will help the smartphone when shooting 1080p and 4K video footages. The Galaxy A6+ also has a dual camera setup with a 16 MP primary camera and a 5 MP depth sensor, which can capture photos with real-time bokeh. The phone misses out on EIS and the video recording is limited to 1080p @ 30fps. The Nokia 7 Plus has a 16 MP front-facing selfie camera and the Galaxy A6+ has a massive 24 MP selfie camera with a front-facing flash. These cameras can record native 1080p videos @ 30fps and the Samsung Galaxy A6+ also offers face unlock.

Battery and software

The Samsung Galaxy A6+ has a 3500 mAh battery, whereas the Nokia 7 Plus has a slightly bigger 3800 mAh battery along with Qualcomm Quick charge 3.0 support. The Nokia 7 Plus has a USB type C port, whereas the Galaxy A6+ has a Micro USB 2,0 port. The Nokia 7 Plus is running on the Android 8.1 Oreo OS with stock OS, whereas the Galaxy A6+ runs on the Android 8 Oreo OS with custom Samsung Experience 9 UI.

Conclusion

If you are looking for a smartphone with great looks, then either Nokia 7 Plus or the Galaxy A6+ can be considered. If you are looking for a smartphone with a great display, then the Galaxy A6+ seems likes a great choice, as it has an AMOLED display. However, if your main concerns are in terms of performance, battery, or future software updates, then the Nokia 7 Plus seems like a great choice.