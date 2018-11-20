Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) launched starting from Rs. 36,990 vs other smartphones under Rs. 40,000

In the Galaxy world, Samsung has yet added its brand new series as Galaxy A9(2018). Starting at Rs. 36,990, the device sits with couple of spectacular features. The smartphone can't be overlooked depending on the quality of features it has. The device is available in two variants, However, there are few other handsets under Rs. 40K which also keep your expectation high with features they come along with.

The device has a FHD+ Super AMOLED infinity display with a resolution of 2220 x 1080 pixels. Above all the handset is mainly getting attention for its quad camera set up. It has a 24MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, a 10MP Telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2x optical zoom, an 8MP with a 120-degree ultra wide lens for wide-angle shots, and a 5MP sensor to capture the depth of field information for portrait shots. Up front, there is a 24MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The camera comes with a LED flash module positioned underneath it and live focus as well. On the other hand, you can go with the OnePlus 6T runs the latest software with Pie version that is OxygenOS-based.

It has fast working Face Unlock feature which is said to unlock the smartphone in 0.4 seconds, and is the first OnePlus series to possess in-display fingerprint sensor. Its front camera works amazingly. It produces brighter images in low-light, with reduced noise, using a new HDR algorithm across a 2-second exposure, and splicing together the resultant up to 10 multi-frame shots together.

There are few other handsets which you can also go for as they too have lots to offer.