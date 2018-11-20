Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) launched starting from Rs. 36,990 vs other smartphones under Rs. 40,000

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
In the Galaxy world, Samsung has yet added its brand new series as Galaxy A9(2018). Starting at Rs. 36,990, the device sits with couple of spectacular features. The smartphone can't be overlooked depending on the quality of features it has. The device is available in two variants, However, there are few other handsets under Rs. 40K which also keep your expectation high with features they come along with.
The device has a FHD+ Super AMOLED infinity display with a resolution of 2220 x 1080 pixels. Above all the handset is mainly getting attention for its quad camera set up. It has a 24MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, a 10MP Telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2x optical zoom, an 8MP with a 120-degree ultra wide lens for wide-angle shots, and a 5MP sensor to capture the depth of field information for portrait shots. Up front, there is a 24MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.
The camera comes with a LED flash module positioned underneath it and live focus as well. On the other hand, you can go with the OnePlus 6T runs the latest software with Pie version that is OxygenOS-based.
It has fast working Face Unlock feature which is said to unlock the smartphone in 0.4 seconds, and is the first OnePlus series to possess in-display fingerprint sensor. Its front camera works amazingly. It produces brighter images in low-light, with reduced noise, using a new HDR algorithm across a 2-second exposure, and splicing together the resultant up to 10 multi-frame shots together.
There are few other handsets which you can also go for as they too have lots to offer.
Oneplus 6T
Best Price of Oneplus 6T
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
Nokia 8
Best Price of Nokia 8
Key Specs
- 5.3-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD LCD display at 554ppi pixel density, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android O
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP (Colour) primary camera with OIS + 13MP (Mono) camera
- 13MP auto focus front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Barometer
- 4G VoLTE
- 3090mAh battery
LG G7 Plus ThinQ
Best Price of LG G7 Plus ThinQ
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging
Google Pixel 2 XL
Best Price of Google Pixel 2 XL
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ pOLED display with 100% DCI-P3 coverage, 100000:1 super contrast ratio, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 12.2MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3520mAh battery with fast charging
Xiaomi Poco F1 256GB
Best Price of Xiaomi Poco F1
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G+ VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Vivo X21
Best Price of Vivo X21
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 AIE 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Nokia 8 Sirocco
Best Price of Nokia 8 Sirocco
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB DDR4X RAM
- 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12 MP primary rear camera and 13 MP secondary camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery with fast charging, Qi Wireless Charging
Honor V10 (View 10)
Best Price of Honor V10
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 FullView display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM, 64GB /128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 16MP (RGB) + 20MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery
Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro
Best Price of Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.18 Inch HD+ 2.5D Curved Display
- 2GHz P60 Quad-Core Processor
- 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 16MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- IR Face Unlock
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 3000mAh Battery
Huawei Nova 3
Best Price of Huawei Nova 3
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 3D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 24MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2-megapixel camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128GB
Best Price of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery
Asus Zenfone 5Z 256GB
Best Price of Asus Zenfone 5Z
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery