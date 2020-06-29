Just In
Samsung Galaxy M Series Smartphones On Discount Via Amazon
In an attempt to regain the lost market share in the affordable market segment, Samsung launched the new Galaxy M series smartphones back in early 2019. Notably, these smartphones are designed for the millennial users and feature traits such as a large and attractive display, a capable processor, and an impressive camera department with ultra-wide-angle lens.
The Samsung Galaxy M series smartphones have been selling well in the Indian market and have helped the company capture a sizeable chunk of the affordable smartphone market segment despite the stiff challenge due to the Chinese brands.
If you want to get your hands on any Samsung Galaxy M series smartphone, then here we have listed the offers that you can get via Amazon India.
4% Off On Samsung Galaxy M21
Samsung Galaxy M21 with a triple-camera setup with a 48MP ISOCELL Bright GM2 primary sensor, a 20MP selfie camera sensor, and a juicy 6000mAh battery is priced starting from Rs. 13,999. The device is priced at 4% discount, exchange offer and much more.
3% Off On Samsung Galaxy M30s
Samsung Galaxy M30s is available for Rs. 14,999. It is available along with no-cost EMI payment option, an additional exchange discount, and 3% discount on Amazon. This smartphone comes with a 6000mAh battery, a triple-camera setup and other notable highlights.
21% Off On Samsung Galaxy M31
Samsung Galaxy M31 comes with a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, a 6000mAh battery, Widevine L1 certification and other aspects. It is available starting from Rs. 16,499 along with no-cost EMI payment option and exchange discount.
15% Off On Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11 is priced starting from Rs. 12,999 on Amazon India. The device features a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 13MP sensor, an 8MP selfie camera sensor, and a 5000mAh battery.
