    Samsung Galaxy M Series Smartphones On Discount Via Amazon

    By
    |

    In an attempt to regain the lost market share in the affordable market segment, Samsung launched the new Galaxy M series smartphones back in early 2019. Notably, these smartphones are designed for the millennial users and feature traits such as a large and attractive display, a capable processor, and an impressive camera department with ultra-wide-angle lens.

    Samsung Galaxy M series Smartphones
     

    The Samsung Galaxy M series smartphones have been selling well in the Indian market and have helped the company capture a sizeable chunk of the affordable smartphone market segment despite the stiff challenge due to the Chinese brands.

    If you want to get your hands on any Samsung Galaxy M series smartphone, then here we have listed the offers that you can get via Amazon India.

    4% Off On Samsung Galaxy M21

    Samsung Galaxy M21 with a triple-camera setup with a 48MP ISOCELL Bright GM2 primary sensor, a 20MP selfie camera sensor, and a juicy 6000mAh battery is priced starting from Rs. 13,999. The device is priced at 4% discount, exchange offer and much more.

    3% Off On Samsung Galaxy M30s

    Samsung Galaxy M30s is available for Rs. 14,999. It is available along with no-cost EMI payment option, an additional exchange discount, and 3% discount on Amazon. This smartphone comes with a 6000mAh battery, a triple-camera setup and other notable highlights.

    21% Off On Samsung Galaxy M31
     

    Samsung Galaxy M31 comes with a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, a 6000mAh battery, Widevine L1 certification and other aspects. It is available starting from Rs. 16,499 along with no-cost EMI payment option and exchange discount.

    15% Off On Samsung Galaxy M11

    Samsung Galaxy M11 is priced starting from Rs. 12,999 on Amazon India. The device features a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 13MP sensor, an 8MP selfie camera sensor, and a 5000mAh battery.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
