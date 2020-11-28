Samsung Galaxy M02 India Launch Confirmed; Listed On Official Website Features oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy M02 is the latest budget smartphone expected to debut in the Indian market. The handset bagged its certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance mobile authentication website alongside the Galaxy A02. Now, the successor to the Galaxy M01 is confirmed to launch soon as it is now officially listed on the Samsung India website.

Samsung Galaxy M02 Expected Launch

The Galaxy M02 is listed with the Samsung SM-M025F model number. Previously the device appeared with the same model number on several other platforms including Geekbench. Unfortunately, the website doesn't dish out any details on the hardware. However, with it getting listed officially the launch could be anticipated soon.

If the rumors are to be believed then the launch is pegged for December this year. We might get some conformation on its arrival in the coming days. Now coming to the expected hardware, the Galaxy M02 will debut as an entry-level device similar to its predecessor.

It has been leaked multiple times online and has also paid a visit to Geekbench. As per the benchmark website, the device will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor. The Geekbench database also indicated a 3GB RAM option. We are yet to get details on its storage capacity.

It remains to be seen if the company brings this device in single or multiple options during the launch. The device will boot on Android 10 OS and will likely have a custom OneUI skin. The camera specifications and display features are also at large at the moment.

It can't be said how many sensors the upcoming handset will be equipped with. However, the display is likely to be an LCD panel with an HD+ resolution. The device could get its power from a 5,000 mAh battery. Since this is a budget device it will probably come of void fast charging support.

