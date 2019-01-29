Samsung Galaxy M20 vs other budget smartphones under Rs. 15,000

Giant consumer electronics, Samsung has proved its dominance in the market by offering highest screen-to-body ratio in the form of "Samsung Galaxy M20". Although the device rolls out from the budget-friendly category, it really offers breathtaking viewing experience in the form of an infinity-V display while gaming or watching movies.

Coming with other good feature sets, this will surely offer you an amazing experience. Moreover if budget really matters to you such that you want to look for a device under Rs. 15K, then you can go for a few other devices as an alternative. Even these budget oriented devices have a lot of goodness to offer.

The Galaxy M20 is a sturdy device that comes equipped with a massive 5000 mah battery backup, which means you can last still longer despite playing high-end games or streaming on Netflix, YouTube etc. The battery also supports fast charging technology, which charges the handset up to the considerate level in quicker time.

Whereas, you can go for the Honor 10 Lite which looks good because of the 'Night mode' feature. Also, it is the first sub 15k handset that is powered by the in-house Kirin 710 chipset, delivering 75% better speed and 130% boost in graphical performance, making your multitasking a fantastic go. The smartphone runs the latest EMUI 9 which is based on Android 9. The OS is very well optimized and comes with some innovative features.

There are few other budget-friendly devices which you can see below in the list.