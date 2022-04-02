Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Vs Galaxy M32 5G: Is Successor Better Than Precursor? Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung has today launched the successor of the Galaxy M32 5G dubbed the Galaxy M33 5G in India. The latest one comes with a cheaper price tag compared to the Galaxy M32 5G. Also, you get upgraded features including a higher refresh rate, a powerful mid-range processor, and so on. Here we've compared the features and pricing of both the Galaxy M33 5G and the Galaxy M32 5G to help you understand which one is better.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Vs Galaxy M32 5G: Pricing Factor

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G price starts at Rs. 18,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB + 128GB storage model has been announced for Rs. 20,499. On the other hand, the Galaxy M32 5G with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 20,999, while the high-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is available at Rs. 22,999.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Vs Galaxy M32 5G: Display Design

In terms of design, the Galaxy M33 5G lags behind the Galaxy M32 5G. As the precursor has a unique camera module, giving it a premium look. Coming to the display, the successor has a 6.6-inch full HD+ Infinity-V display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection, while the Galaxy M32 5G flaunts a 6.5-inch TFT display with HD+ resolution. Also, the predecessor supports a standard 60Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Vs Galaxy M32 5G: Performance & Battery

The Galaxy M33 5G is powered by the in-house Exynos 1280 SoC which powers the Galaxy A53 5G. For the unaware, the latter costs almost double compared to the Galaxy M33 5G which is a plus point. Besides, the smartphone supports additional storage expansion and virtual RAM. On the other hand, the Galaxy M32 5G came with the MediaTek Dimensity 720 chip; however, it skips virtual RAM support.

For battery, you'll get a huge 6,000 mAh battery on the Galaxy M33 5G with support for 25W charging, while the Galaxy M32 5G has a 5,000 mAh battery which comes with 15W charging support. Besides, the latest one runs Android 12 OS with One UI 4.1 on top, while the predecessor ships with Android 11 OS based on One UI 3.1.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Vs Galaxy M32 5G: Camera

The Galaxy M33 5G packs a quad rear camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field-of-view, and a pair of 2MP sensors. The camera features include the bokeh effect, single take, and son. Besides, the handset features an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Coming to the Galaxy M32 5G, which was announced with the same quad rear cameras. However, it includes a 48MP main camera paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a pair of 2MP sensors. Upfront, it comes with a 13MP selfie snapper.

Which One Is Better?

Looking at the features, we can say the successor Galaxy M33 5G will be a better option than the Galaxy M32 5G. You'll get a higher refresh rate, better chip, and virtual RAM feature at a cheaper price tag. If you are already using the Galaxy M32 5G, there is no need to change.

It has a premium design along with good camera features, and a capable processor. However, it depends on the person, one can exchange their old Galaxy M32 5G with the Galaxy M33 5G.

