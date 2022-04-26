Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Vs Galaxy M52 5G: What Makes Them Different? Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung recently launched the successor of the Galaxy M52 5G dubbed the Galaxy M53 5G in India. The latest one comes with a redesigned camera module and also includes some upgrades such as the 'RAM Plus' feature, 108MP primary camera, and Android 12 OS. Here we've compared the features and pricing of both the Galaxy M53 5G and the Galaxy M52 5G to choose the right one easily.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Vs Galaxy M52 5G: Pricing

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G's price starts at Rs. 23,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is launched at Rs. 25,999. On the other hand, the predecessor Galaxy M52 5G comes with the same storage configurations as the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G.

The base variant was launched at Rs. 29,999; however, it is now selling at Rs. 24,999. Lastly, the high-end variant of the Galaxy M52 5G is now available at Rs. 26,999 in India. After the price cut, the precursor still cost higher compared to the Galaxy M53 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Vs Galaxy M52 5G: Design & Display

As mentioned above, the Galaxy M53 5G has a new camera module, featuring quad sensors along with an LED flash. This time, the LED flash is placed outside of the camera module.

Upfront, both models have a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The latest one measures 164.7x77.0x7.4mm in dimensions and weighs 176 grams, while the Galaxy M52 5G weighs 173 grams.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Vs Galaxy M52 5G: Performance & Battery Details

The Galaxy M53 5G runs Android-12 based One UI 4.1, while the Galaxy M52 5G was announced with Android-11 based One UI 3.1. In terms of processor, the precursor has the SD778G processor, while the successor is powered by the Dimensity 900 chip. Both support 1TB additional storage expansion and pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W charging tech. However, one needs to buy the charging adapter separately for the Galaxy M53 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Vs Galaxy M52 5G: Cameras

Apart from the redesigned camera module, you'll get a quad-camera setup on the Galaxy M53 5G consisting of a 108MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, it has a 32MP selfie camera with support for 1080p video recording. On the other hand, the Galaxy M52 5G includes a 64MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro shooter. Further, it also features the same 32MP sensor.

Which One Is Better?

If you are looking for a good mid-range device under Rs. 25,000 segment, considering the Galaxy M53 5G will make more sense. You can get better camera features, the latest Android 12 OS, and so on. However, Samsung could have used a better processor for the Galaxy M53 5G. The Snapdragon 778G has the higher AnTuTu score than the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip.

