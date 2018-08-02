Samsung Galaxy Note: A Paradigm Shift for Creators

Over the past few years, smartphones have become a part and parcel of your life to an extent where life is unimaginable without them. In many tangible and intangible ways, smartphones help you express yourselves better. Considering that the smartphone is your all time companion, every creative person needs a smartphone that helps them to create, share and inspire. Samsung Galaxy Note with its versatile and innovative features fits the space well. Let's take a look at how it is indeed a paradigm shift for the creators out there:

An open canvas for expressions

The magnificent AMOLED dual edge-to-edge Infinity Display on the last Galaxy Note with vivid colors and deep blacks gives you pin-sharp details (521 pixels per inch) for a better and more immersive viewing experience. It also makes it easier to use the S-Pen stylus so that you can pen down your expressions sans any limitations.

Your perfect all-time companion

Traveling for long hours or clicking thousands of pictures for a photo-shoot? A powerful and durable battery-life will help you get through a full day of web browsing, maps navigation, chatting, streaming glitch-free entertainment and taking photos. Also, the ridiculously fast charging capability and incredible power-saving mode make it the best companion for all your possible creative journeys.

Don't just click. Capture stories

The latest smartphone in the Galaxy Note series was the debutant from Samsung with a dual-lens camera. The excellent camera features two 12-megapixel lenses (one telephoto f/2.4 and one wide-angle f/1.7) with up to 10x zoom for capturing best of stories and moments even in low-light conditions. The optical image stabilization, live focus, dual capture and Slow-Motion features make it one of the most powerful and versatile smartphone cameras in the industry right now. The Galaxy Note series phones eventually led many to abandon their bulky DSLRs as the same crisp picture quality can now be attained at your fingertips.

Ready for your moment of inspiration

We understand that for creative minds, inspiration can strike anytime, anywhere! And that's why the S-Pen comes handy for all your memorable creations. You can jot down your immortal prose straight on the lock screen through the screen off memo, sketch the picturesque landscapes you are witnessing, doodle down your endless imaginations or simply show your skills in a fun way via Live Messaging. It is stylish, competent, quick, and functional; every possible quality a creator wishes for!

Perfect abode for your creations

The Galaxy Note series smartphones along with a huge internal storage of 64GB, which is further expandable up to 256 GB (microSD slot) provides a secure and spacious abode for your marvelous creations. Be it images, paintings, music or video files, Galaxy Note provides better storage for better creative performance and executions.

Connect to create magic

In order to get inspired and expand the radius of your creative world, it is essential to connect with minds who share similar creative ambitions and pursuits. Being an island will only curb your creative success! With Galaxy Note series smartphones, you can access PENUP app and connect with other creators across the globe at ease. PENUP is a social network community and service for sharing artwork created with the S Pen. Apart from your personal creations, you can view others' artistic creations and connect with them for future inspiration and even guidance. You can sign in for PENUP with your Samsung account or other SNS accounts.

The Samsung Galaxy Note series smartphones definitely act as a stunning tool for expressions with beautiful aesthetics to die for! The series has truly and successfully incorporated important enhancements needed to improve the overall user-experience for creators.