Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Goes On Pre-Order In India: Competition, Specs And More

Although the S10 Lite is launched, we will have to wait a little longer to see how the handset is performing. Until then, you need to stay tuned for more review articles to pop-up.

Otherwise, you can count on a few other high-end devices, which find a place on the list mentioned below. All these handsets had launched earlier, and when it comes to features-- they are no less than the S10 Lite.

OnePlus 7T

The handset can be looked for a bunch of key features such as a 90Hz display that offers breathtaking viewing experience, DSLR camera lens design that looks appealing, and Snapdragon 855 Plus.

OnePlus 7 Pro

This model from OnePlus 7 series doesn't look much different than the 7T with exceptions being the Snapdragon 855 SoC and a couple more features.

OPPO Reno 2

The premium phone's cutting edge photography technology that includes 48MP quad rear cameras, will offer images of any kind that long to have.

OnePlus 7T Pro

The 7T Pro, although a little expensive than rest other 7T series flagship phones, will still keep you encouraged to get added to your shopping cart. Out of many key features, Warp Charge 30T looks highly impressive. As the technology can refuel the battery from zero to cent percent in less than 100 minutes.

Asus ROG Phone 2

The gaming phone which is accumulating rave reviews, ever since it launched, comes with GameCool II 3D vapor-chamber cooling system that not only keeps dissipating the heat but also offers enhanced performance.

OPPO Reno

The smartphone can be considered mainly for its photography features. While a bunch of other specs is too good to skip.

Realme X2 Pro 256GB

Realme's first-ever premium phone is now available with its 256GB ROM variant. Attractive features of the handset are 50W SuperVOOC Flash charge technology, 90Hz ultra-smooth display, HDR10+, 64MP quad-camera with 20 times hybrid zoom, new-age in-display fingerprint scanner, and vapor cooling system.

LG G8s ThinQ

LG hasn't come up with a bigger number of smartphone releases in the past year. However, its G8s ThinQ graces up for every reason. It looks attractive due to glass design. The handset uses infrared light and ToF sensor to produce stronger and safer biometric security.

Nubia Red Magic 3S

The demand for the handset is such that it is currently out-of-stock on Flipkart. Coming to features, the phone comes with a dual cooling system, that ensures complete heat dissipation out of your device. The gaming device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that can last longer on a single charge.

Google Pixel 3A XL

The smartphone offers great speakers, better software features with guaranteed updates for three years, and outstanding cameras.

Asus 6Z

The handset's iconic feature is the use of a controllable motorized flip camera. With the 48MP + 13MP lens on either side of the phone, you can capture rich images in every possible angle.

Redmi K20 Pro

The handset is an ideal package when it comes to money. It offers great performance, excellent battery life, and amazing camera features.