ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Leading Flagship Segment With Its Display Technology

    By
    |

    Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy S20 series of smartphones. The Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra are the first set of phones to come equipped with the Dynamic AMOLED 2X display technology. Unlike any other smartphones, the display on the trio offers the best possible experience, and here is how Samsung is leading the flagship smartphone game just with its display technology.

    Super High 2K Resolution
     

    Super High 2K Resolution

    Samsung has been using a high-resolution 2K display on its flagship smartphones over the last few years. This year, the company has introduced the Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on all three models, offering a native resolution of 3240 x 1440p pixels.

    The Galaxy S20 has a 6.2-inch screen, the Galaxy S20+ has a 6.7-inch screen, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra has a 6.9-inch screen, making it one of the biggest flagship smartphones from the company.

    Considering the fact that the native resolution remains identical throughout the lineup, the Galaxy S20 will definitely offer higher pixel density per inch.

    HDR10+ Certification

    HDR10+ Certification

    All three Galaxy S20 series of smartphones have a display, which is HDR10+ certified. This enables users to watch high-contrast content on platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube in their native style, without hampering creators' vision.

    If a phone's display is HDR10+ certified, then it has to offer at least 1000 bits of peak brightness. The company has officially confirmed that the Dynamic AMOLED 2X can achieve a peak brightness of 1200 nits and the display is also certified by VDE Germany as it covers 100 percent of DCI-P3 color space along with 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

    120Hz Refresh Rate
     

    120Hz Refresh Rate

    All three models of the Galaxy S20 series are capable of refreshing at 120Hz, which means the screen will refresh up to 120 times every second, which will translate into a smoother smartphone usage experience, where UI elements and the whole OS will feel much smoother.

    However, one needs to note that the peak 120Hz refresh rate can only be achieved by toning down the resolution from 2K to FHD+. At the native QHD+ resolution, the display will run at 60Hz. So, one either has to choose a higher refresh rate or higher resolution. This is definitely one of the drawbacks of this device, as phones like the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7T Pro does offer a 90Hz refresh rate at QHD+ resolution, and Samsung does not have an option to set the display at 90Hz at all.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Monday, February 17, 2020, 11:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 17, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X