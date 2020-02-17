Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Leading Flagship Segment With Its Display Technology

Super High 2K Resolution

Samsung has been using a high-resolution 2K display on its flagship smartphones over the last few years. This year, the company has introduced the Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on all three models, offering a native resolution of 3240 x 1440p pixels.

The Galaxy S20 has a 6.2-inch screen, the Galaxy S20+ has a 6.7-inch screen, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra has a 6.9-inch screen, making it one of the biggest flagship smartphones from the company.

Considering the fact that the native resolution remains identical throughout the lineup, the Galaxy S20 will definitely offer higher pixel density per inch.

HDR10+ Certification

All three Galaxy S20 series of smartphones have a display, which is HDR10+ certified. This enables users to watch high-contrast content on platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube in their native style, without hampering creators' vision.

If a phone's display is HDR10+ certified, then it has to offer at least 1000 bits of peak brightness. The company has officially confirmed that the Dynamic AMOLED 2X can achieve a peak brightness of 1200 nits and the display is also certified by VDE Germany as it covers 100 percent of DCI-P3 color space along with 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

120Hz Refresh Rate

All three models of the Galaxy S20 series are capable of refreshing at 120Hz, which means the screen will refresh up to 120 times every second, which will translate into a smoother smartphone usage experience, where UI elements and the whole OS will feel much smoother.

However, one needs to note that the peak 120Hz refresh rate can only be achieved by toning down the resolution from 2K to FHD+. At the native QHD+ resolution, the display will run at 60Hz. So, one either has to choose a higher refresh rate or higher resolution. This is definitely one of the drawbacks of this device, as phones like the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7T Pro does offer a 90Hz refresh rate at QHD+ resolution, and Samsung does not have an option to set the display at 90Hz at all.