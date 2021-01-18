Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max: Battle Of The Best

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max: Display

There is no doubt in the fact that Samsung produces some of the best smartphone displays every year, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra is no different. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the first Samsung smartphone that can run at both QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. On top of that, the Galaxy S21 Ultra's 6.81-inch display is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for an added scratch resistance and damage protection.

The display on the iPhone 12 Pro Max feels a bit intimidated when compared to the Galaxy S21 Ultra's display. The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch display with FHD+ resolution with a big notch on the top. Though it does not uses the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is protected by Ceramic Sheild, which makes the display less vulnerable to accidental damages.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra definitely has a better display when compared to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. However, that doesn't mean that the iPhone 12 Pro Max has a bad display. In fact, the iPhone 12 Pro Max also has one of the most color-accurate displays on any smartphone. But it does miss out on higher resolution and higher refresh rate. If the screen is your main priority, then, get the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra over the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max: Processor

The Indian version of the Galaxy S21 Ultra is powered by the newly announced Exynos 2100 SoC, whereas the iPhone 12 Pro Max is powered by the A14 Bionic SoC. Both chipsets are based on 5nm fabrication, which makes them efficient.

When it comes to normal operations, both chipsets can handle almost any task that you throw at it. However, when you look at the benchmarks, the A14 Bionic that powers the iPhone 12 Pro Max is more powerful when compared to the Exynos 2100 and the Snapdragon 888 SoC. So, no matter which variant of the Galaxy S21 Ultra you buy, the iPhone 12 Pro Max will always have an upper hand when it comes to raw-performance.

None of these smartphones are going to get slowdown in the next two years. However, even after that, the iPhone 12 Pro Max should offer great day-to-day performance, given the track record of Apple. Hence, if you tend to buy a smartphone that can last for three to four years, get the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max: Camera

The camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra consists of a 108MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, 10MP 3x telephoto lens, and a 10MP 10x telephoto lens with a 40MP selfie camera. The iPhone 12 Pro Max, on the other hand, has a 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide, 12MP telephoto, and a 12MP selfie camera.

Though the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has a 108MP primary camera, it still shoots 12MP images by default, just like the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The additional zoom lens on the Galaxy S21 Ultra will offer more optical zoom range (up to 100x hybrid zoom). However, when it comes to regular scenarios, both phones should be able to take some amazing photos.

Due to the higher resolution camera, the Galaxy S21 Ultra might offer sharper images than the iPhone 12 Pro, especially when shot in 108MP mode, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra can also support 8K video recording capability. Though the max video resolution on the iPhone 12 Pro Max is capped at 4K 60fps, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is definitely one of the best smartphone video camera in the world, and it can also record and playback Dolby Vision videos.

It's hard to pick a winner between the two when it comes to camera capability, as the iPhone 12 Pro Max is a better video shooter, whereas, the Galaxy S21 Ultra can take some excellent pictures from a long-range. I would go with the iPhone 12 Pro Max, given my experience with the iPhones like the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 12 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max: Battery Life

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has a massive 5,000 mAh battery, whereas Apple doesn't advertise the battery size. However, do note that the iPhone 12 Pro Max definitely has a smaller battery than the Galaxy S21 Ultra. In both cases, these devices can easily last for a day on a single charge. Similarly, they also support fast wireless and wired charging as well.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra supports reverse wireless charging, whereas the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max supports MagSafe wireless charging. Both smartphones do not come with a charger in the box. So, no matter which one you buy, you have to shell out a bit more to fully utilize the fast charging capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max: Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has a better display, higher resolution camera, and is slightly more affordable when compared to the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max. Whereas the iPhone 12 Pro Max is a better camera smartphone of the two, has a better processor, and gets better software support.

Pickup the winner amongst the two is very difficult, as both Android and iOS have their own advantages and disadvantages. I would pick the iPhone 12 Pro Max over the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra just because of the faster processor and software support.