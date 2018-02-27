Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+: 9 exciting features you should know

Contemporary design

The Galaxy S9 has a 5.8-inch Infinity Display and the Galaxy S9+ has a larger 6.2-inch Infinity Display. The signature screen seen on the Galaxy S8 duo last year are Super AMOLED panels with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The screen renders deep black to conceal the iris sensor and gives a minimalist and uniform aesthetic. The contemporary and sleek design is further complemented by the color options such as Titanium Gray, Lilac Purple, Midnight Black and Coral Blue.

Super Slow-mo camera feature

These Samsung smartphones feature the Super Slow-mo feature that is designed in order to let users capture stunning details and moments that you might miss out in a blink. Super Slow-mo will increase the shutter speed of the camera to a whopping 960fps and record videos that are four times slower than the other slow-mo mobile technologies. The Super Slow-mo clip that has been recorded can be saved as a GIF, customized with a tune or even set as a wallpaper.

Low-light camera with f/1.5 aperture

The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones have a variable aperture that supports f/2.4 to f/1.5 with the latter being the brightness in smartphones. The Galaxy S9's advanced Dual Aperture camera is claimed to adapt itself to the surrounding to let users click stunning shots even in the low-light conditions.

AR Emoji

The new AR Emoji feature is Samsung's take on the Apple iPhone X. The AR Emoji feature lets

users create cartoon-like emojis with the help of the company's facial recognition feature. The smartphone can analyze a 2D image of your face by mapping over 100 distinct facial features and apply the image to a 3D model to create an avatar that will look like you. AR Emoji is customizable on the whole and those can be used once again.

Bixby integration

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are deeply integrated with the intelligence platform Bixby. With this integration, you can ask the phone to use AR and deep learning to offer a wide range of real-time information that is helpful for the users. When the camera is pointed at an object, Bixby will recognize what it is pointed at and will present information on the object instantly.

Portrait shots that standout

The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ have the best-in-class dual camera features with two 12MP rear cameras. One camera flaunts a Super Speed Dual Pixel image sensor and an aperture of f/2.4 and the other one has a telephone lens. The other features include dual OIS, Live Focus and Background Blur feature.

Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos effect

Samsung Galaxy S9 duo let users get immersed into the content. Samsung has positioned AKG-tuned stereo speakers, powerful, Stereo speakers, and more. The Galaxy S9 comes with a Dolby Atmos effect that will carefully analyze the major issues in content's audio to give a sense of satisfaction.

Biometric authentication

The Galaxy S9 duo has an Intelligent Scan feature that combines both the collective strength of the iris scanning technology, facial recognition, and other technologies in order to create a seamless authentication solution offering secure access to their device.

The smartphones are said to have a fingerprint scanner at their rear beneath the camera at the rear. The device has dedicated fingerprint scanning functionality to let users designate a fingerprint to offer instant access to their secure folder.

Samsung DeX

Besides the full-screen design, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ come with a DeX Pad accessory that lets users enjoy a full-screen desktop experience that is powered by the smartphone. This platform lets users transform their smartphone's Infinity Display into a Touch Keyboard and Touch Pad.