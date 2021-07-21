Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Slated On Aug 11: Next Gen Foldables, Galaxy Watch 4 & More

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung is set to bring some major upgrades to the Galaxy Z Fold line-up. The biggest change is expected to be the rumored S-Pen stylus support to enhance productivity features for better utilization of the big foldable display. Since Samsung is planning to end the Note-series line-up, it makes more sense for the brand to bundle the S-pen with the flagship foldable device to offer a better productivity experience to the power users.

The new handset is also expected to be more durable, lighter, and slimmer than its predecessor. The new Fold might flaunt a 7.5-inch foldable AMOLED display with a 120Hz foldable screen and is expected to be powered by a smaller 4,380 mAh battery cell.

We might not get to see a major camera upgrade with the new Fold flagship. The new foldable will most likely be shipped with a familiar triple-lens camera featuring three 12MP sensors including a primary sensor, ultra-wide, and telephoto with 2X optical zoom.

Lastly, some rumors suggest that Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3 at a slightly affordable price to make it more pocket-friendly for interested buyers.

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung's new Flip phone is also expected to bring some radical design changes. Some leaked images suggest a dual-tone design with distinctive color schemes. Renders hint towards a metal body with a slightly thicker overall design. Samsung might launch the Flip 3 in more than five colors this year. Finally, Samsung might offer the official IP rating for protection against water and dust, which could make the Flip device more durable than its predecessor.

Moving on, the Flip 3 is expected to flaunt a 6.67-inch Full HD+ foldable screen and a 1.9-inch secondary display. The primary screen is expected to be protected by a layer of the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. A dual-lens camera featuring two 12MP sensors could be seen on the new Galaxy Flip device. The handset will most likely be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset with ample RAM-ROM configuration.

(Image Source- Evan Blass)

Galaxy Watch 4 & Galaxy Buds 2

We are eagerly waiting for Samsung to unveil the new flagship wearable. The Galaxy Watch 4 is rumored to be the first Samsung wearable to run on Google's Wear OS, which could drastically change things for users. The new wearable might also see some important design changes including a new type of circular dial sans the signature physical rotating bezel.

To be available in two sizes (40mm & 44mm), the Galaxy Watch 4 is expected to flaunt a 1.3-inch Super AMOLED display and will have an IP68 water-dust resistant casing. It will be interesting to see how the Korean giant will overcome the issue of troubling battery life with Google's Wear OS. Samsung might also unveil an upgrade to its popular truly wireless earbuds- Galaxy Buds. The Galaxy Buds 2 is expected to come with Active Noise Cancellation and improved battery life.

Galaxy S21 FE

Lastly, Samsung might or might not unveil a new version of its value flagship Galaxy FE-series handset. As per Evan Blass (@evleaks), Samsung can unveil the Galaxy F21 SE on August 11 along with the new foldables and wearables. The new Galaxy S21 FE will offer the goodness of premium Galaxy S21-series devices at an affordable price point. If Samsung manages to launch the handset, it will fight the likes of the OnePlus 9 and 9R in the Indian market.

Overall, the new expected portfolio of Samsung's new foldables and wearables seems quite interesting and we cannot wait to have them with us for comprehensive testing. We will keep bringing more updates on the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event.